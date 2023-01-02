Star Valley's McKay Young, Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin named Shrine Bowl head coaches

Shrine Bowl executive director Frank Selby announced Monday night that Star Valley's McKay Young and Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin would be the head coaches for the 2023 Shrine Bowl.

Young, who led the Braves to the Class 3A state championship in November, will coach the South squad while McLaughlin, who led the Rams to the 2A state title, will coach the North.

This will be the first time McLaughlin has served as the head coach; Young coached the South team in 2018 in a game the North won 13-7.

Young has been the Star Valley head coach since 2016, during which time he has compiled a 63-17 record and won four state titles (2016, '18-19, '22). McLaughlin, who just completed his fifth year at Big Horn, is 40-11 and has led the Rams to three state championships (2018-19, '22).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Shrine Bowl. The 2023 game is scheduled for June 10 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field. The North leads the all-time series 26-19-3, including a 37-3 victory last year.