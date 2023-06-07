For years, Star Valley football was content to run over opponents with its power running game.

It was hard to argue with the Braves' success. From 2012-21 they finished in the top four in Class 3A in rushing yards per game seven times and won four state championships (2015-16, 2018-19).

But after losing to Cody in the 2021 semifinals, Star Valley head coach McKay Young knew the Braves had to make some changes.

"Power football is such a part of our identity, even as a community," he said. "We were stubborn and tried to run it on Cody the year before but it was clear that that wasn’t going to work. If we wanted to compete we were going to have to evolve."

The Braves did just that. Led by 6-foot-5 senior quarterback Taft McClure, a talented group of skill players and a dedicated offensive line Star Valley transformed into one of the state's best passing teams, regardless of classification. The Braves averaged 296.6 passing yards per game with McClure throwing for a school-record 3,294 yards – trailing only Jackson’s Sadler Smith, who threw for 3,459 yards in 2021, in the state record books, according to wyoming-football.com – and 34 touchdowns.

The transformation was complete when McClure threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior Derek Astle early in the fourth quarter to lift Star Valley to a 14-7 victory over Cody in the 3A state championship game on Nov. 11 at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium.

“The state championship game was awesome,” McClure said Tuesday during a South team practice for Saturday’s Shrine Bowl. “I wish the state championship wasn’t over, to be honest. I think I could take on anyone after that. It built a lot of confidence.”

This week McClure and Astle, along with Star Valley teammates Chase Stewart, Brandon Beck and Jacob Hodges, get to enjoy each other’s company one final time. They also get to play one more game with Young as their head coach and Braves assistant coaches Ballard Johnson and Tyrel Clove helping out.

“Those guys are incredible coaches,” McClure said. “The fact that we could reinvent a whole offense, and change our identity was amazing. I give so much credit to the coaches because it’s really hard to go from 80% run, 20% pass and completely flip that.”

The victory over Cody not only ended the Broncs’ two-year reign atop 3A but also ended their 26-game winning streak. And it led to Young being chosen as the Super 25 Coach of the Year.

Not surprisingly, Young credited his assistant coaches and the players for making it possible.

“Our new offensive line coach, Kyle Thomson, just did an incredible job coaching those guys up,” Young stated. “Obviously offensive linemen love to down-block and pull and run-block, but I think they took a lot of pride in protecting Taft and keeping him safe.”

Young also praised Clove, the quarterback coach; running backs coach Winston Patterson; and receivers coach Tyson Balls for their work with McClure and the skill players last offseason.

According to McClure, the extensive work they put in during the offseason simply carried over to the regular season.

“Me and my receivers were on the field every day last spring and at least three or four times a week in the summer,” he recalled. “We had a lot of film study because we had a lot of route combos that we had to learn. We were always texting the group chat to figure out what we had to do. We just prepared like crazy.”

The preparation paid off. While McClure didn’t play in the season-opening 21-7 victory against Shelley, Idaho, senior Luke Linford stepped in and threw for 223 yards, the most by a Star Valley quarterback in nearly two years.

McClure made his season debut the next week in a 42-7 victory against Preston, Idaho.

“In the next game I had 385 yards, which broke the school record,” he said. “After that it was just game on. We had all the confidence in the world that that was our identity and it’s what we were going to do, and we were good at it.”

In Week 3, McClure set a new school record when he threw for 429 yards and seven touchdowns against Riverton. Two weeks later he had a 480-yard game, with six TDs, in a win over Powell. He threw for 448 yards the following week in a loss to Cody, but by then the seeds for a special season had already been planted.

“Hats off to McKay to look at his team and say this is what we need to do to win,” Cody head coach Matt McFadden said of the Braves’ aerial attack. “It was a good change that gave us trouble the first time we played them and the second time as well.”

Stewart and fellow senior Wyatt Crogg were McClure’s primary weapons throughout the season. Crogg caught 87 passes for 1,253 yards and seven TDs and Stewart tacked on 43 catches for 716 yards and 13 scores. For the season, 19 different players caught passes for Star Valley and 10 had receiving touchdowns.

“Even as much as we knew this had to happen I don’t think we expected to throw for as many yards as we did,” Young admitted. “We’d see the stat line after the game and we had never done that before.”

The unsung heroes were the guys in the trenches. Seniors Brandon Cook, Brandon Beck, Evan Corbin and Tom Cunningham and junior Jesse Gibson did an impressive job learning how to pass protect basically in one offseason.

“I can’t give those guys up front enough credit for what they did throughout the season,” McClure acknowledged. “They put their necks on the line for me and they are some of my best friends. The fact that they were able to switch from being run-based to pass protection they deserve all the credit because there’s so much more technique involved.”

Young credited the mutual respect between Taft and his offensive linemen as a major factor in the Braves’ success.

“I think it speaks to how good Taft was as a leader that they wanted to keep him safe and to the pride that they take in doing their job well,” he said. “All the success we had is attributed to the kids. Players make plays.

“The biggest job we have as coaches is just to get out of the kids’ way,” he added. “We just give them the tools and let them go out and have fun on the playground. It was pretty fun to watch them do that all fall.”

Now Young has one more chance to watch, and coach, McClure. He knows McClure wasn’t expected to finish his senior season playing in the Shrine Bowl, but Young also can’t overlook the dedication and drive his quarterback showed to get to this point.

“Taft wasn’t even the starting B-team quarterback in middle school,” Young recalled. “He didn’t start any games until he was a junior. He was a kid who was a late bloomer but he was always willing to keep grinding. I don’t know if I will ever see another story like that.”

McClure’s story will continue this fall when he will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a Spanish-speaking community in Baltimore. After that he’s hoping to resurrect his football career.

“I’m still working on my recruitment,” McClure said. “I want to play at Wyoming and they said after my mission I should contact them and they will probably let me walk on. If that’s not an option I’ve thought about going to El Camino College down in L.A. They have a very high percentage of recruits that go on to play Division I football. I might play football and basketball there.”