Fifteen players who won state championships at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium in November will finish their high school careers at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium in June. Those 15 are among 70 players who will represent the North and the South in the 50th annual Shrine Bowl on June 10.

For the North, Class 4A state champion Sheridan had four players selected in Dillan Bennett, Colson Coon, Deed Kirschner and Casen Wilson; and 2A champ Big Horn had Wyatt Brown, Cooper Garber and Dylan Greenough-Groom. The South squad includes five players from 3A winner Star Valley in Derek Astle, Brandon Beck, Jacob Hodges, Taft McClure and Chase Stewart; Dalton Schaefer from 1A/9-man champion Pine Bluffs; and Hadley Myers and Kannadis Perioulis from 1A/6-man champ Snake River.

State runners-up Cheyenne East (4A), Cody (3A), Lovell (2A) and Shoshoni (9-man) had 12 players selected to the roster. Representing East are Ethan Brinkman, Trever Eldridge, Dominic Kaszas and Garet Schlabs; Cody has Remy Broussard, Jace Grant, Matt Nelson and Luke Talich; Lovell has Benjamin Nichols, Preston Nichols and Connor Strom; and Shoshoni has Pehton Truempler.

In addition, Kelly Walsh’s Erich Hulshizer and Chris Pickering will get to play one final game on their home field. Crosstown rival Natrona County had four players selected in Cody Crawford, Breckin McClintock, Kayden Pharr and Wyatt Powell.

Head coaches for this year’s Shrine Bowl are Big Horn’s Kirk McLaughlin, who will coach the North; and Star Valley’s McKay Young, who will coach the South.

The North won last year’s game 37-3 and leads the all-time series 26-19-3.