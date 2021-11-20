State champions dominate Wyoming Coaches Association all-state football teams

Recently crowned state champions Sheridan, Cody, Lyman, Shoshoni and Snake River were well-represented on the Wyoming Coaches Association 2021 all-state football teams released Saturday.

Class 3A champ Cody led the way with 11 all-state selections, including three repeat honorees in senior offensive lineman Jonathan Williams, junior quarterback Lucas Talich and junior defensive back Matt Nelson. Talich, a 2020 all-state DB, and Nelson were two of six Cody juniors named to the team.

Shoshoni, the Class 1A/9-man winner, had nine all-staters, 2A champ Lyman had eight selections, 4A winner Sheridan had eight and 1A/6-man champ Snake River had six.

The 2021 teams include eight three-time honorees, 47 repeat selections, 53 juniors and five sophomores -- Wind River's Cooper Frederick and Lingle-Fort Laramie's Nolan Spears in 9-man and Encampment's Quade Jordan and Ryon Miller and Meeteetse's Joseph Pina in 6-man.

Class 4A

Sheridan had three seniors named all-state in multiple positions: Carter McComb (defensive back, kick return specialist), Chris Larson (offensive line, defensive line) and Michael Greer (tight end, linebacker and kicker).

McComb was selected all-state for the third time, the only 4A player to earn that honor.

State runner-up Rock Springs had eight selections, including two-way seniors Isaac Schoenfeld (tight end, defensive line) and Andrew Skorcz (wide receiver, defensive back).

Cheyenne East senior Gavin Goff was named named to the team at quarterback after receiving all-state honors at wide receiver last season.

Sheridan junior running back Colson Coon was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year, with Natrona County senior defensive back Kaeden Wilcox garnering the defensive honors and Schoenfeld and Larson sharing the Lineman of the Year honors.

Class 3A

All seven of state runner-up Jackson's selections were seniors, including three-time honorees Colter Dawson at linebacker and Sadler Smith at quarterback.

Star Valley offensive lineman Lucas Chappell and Riverton tight end Lucas Engle also were selected all-state for the third time.

Class 2A

Big Horn's Josh Thompson and Wheatland's Jake Hicks earned their third all-state selections.

Lyman had the Offensive Player of the Year in junior Ashton Houskeeper, the Defensive Player of the Year in senior Rho Mecham and the Coach of the Year in Dale Anderson.

Senior Quinn Lindsay from runner-up Lovell was the Lineman of the Year.

Class 1A/9-man

Seven of Shoshoni's nine all-state selections are juniors, including Defensive Player of the Year Alex Mills.

Pine Bluffs' junior quarterback Stu Lerwick, one of 10 repeat selections from 2020, was named the Offensive Player of the Year.'

Rocky Mountain junior Nate Minemeyer, another 2020 honoree, was chosen as the Lineman of the Year and Wind River junior Jaycee Herbert was the Special Teams Player of the Year.

Class 1A/6-man

Zander Risner from state champ Snake River was honored for the third time and was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Meeteetse senior Dace Bennett, a two-time selection, capped his prep career by being named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Snake River's Jack Cobb was named the Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

