State champions highlight Wyoming Coaches Association all-state football teams

The 10 teams that finished the 2022 prep football season at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium two weeks ago dominated the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state football teams released over the weekend.

Class 3A champion Star Valley led the way with 14 selections, with 2A champ Big Horn and 1A/9-man titlist Pine Bluffs having eight apiece, 4A winner Sheridan with seven and 1A/6-man champ Snake River with six. In addition, 3A runner-up Cody had nine, Cheyenne East (4A) had eight, Shoshoni (9-man) had seven, Lovell (2A) had six and Burlington (6-man) had five.

Overall, there were 177 athletes selected first-team all-state from 53 schools.

Class 4A

Leading the way for the state champion Broncs were senior Colson Coon, who was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row and also was selected at linebacker; junior Dane Steel, the Defensive Player of the Year; senior Mathew Ketner, who was selected at wide receiver, defensive back and the return specialist; junior Alex Haswell, a unanimous pick on the defensive line; and senior Rater Tomlinson, a unanimous pick on the offensive line.

Cheyenne East seniors Garet Schlabs (wide receiver/defensive back) and Trevor Eldridge (offensive line/defensive line) were honored for the second year in a row, with junior teammates Drew Jackson (running back/defensive back) and Colby Olson (punter/defensive line) also earning selection on both sides of the ball.

Other two-way players were four Natrona County seniors: Cody Crawford, the Lineman of the Year; wide receiver/defensive back Breckin McClintock; running back/linebacker Mason Weickum; and quarterback/linebacker Wyatt Powell, who was the at-large selection for both offense and defense.

In addition to Coon, Schlabs, Eldridge and McClintock, also earning their second all-state selections were Rock Springs offensive lineman Carter McBurnett, Thunder Basin offensive lineman Jayden Luciano and Cheyenne Central quarterback Keagan Bartlett.

Class 3A

The state champion Braves had seven players selected on each side of the ball, with senior linebacker Derek Astle the only returner from last year's team.

Leading the honorees for Cody, which had its 26-game winning streak snapped by Star Valley in the championship game, were three-time selections Luke Talich at quarterback and Matt Nelson at defensive back.

The Broncs also had four other repeat selections in linebacker Grayson Beaudrie; linebacker Remy Broussard; defensive lineman Jace Grant; and running back Jackson Schroeder, who made last year's team as a linebacker.

Buffalo's Blake Bell (wide receiver), Worland's Kade Weber (quarterback) and Douglas' Karson Ewing (running back) also earned all-state honors last season. Ewing was an all-state offensive lineman and linebacker in 2021.

Class 2A

Big Horn's eight honorees included just one -- senior quarterback/linebacker/kicker Cooper Garber -- who was named to last year's team.

Garber was one of only six returnees from the 2021 team, along with Cokeville's Cael Thompson and Landon Walker; Glenrock's Logan Jones; and Lyman's Braydon Bradshaw and McKoy Smith, who earned his third all-state honors.

Class 1A/9-man

The state champion Hornets had the Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Stu Lerwick; the Defensive Player of the Year in defensive back Ryan Fornstrom; and the Co-Lineman of the Year in Diego Paniagua, who shared that distinction with Wind River's Tucker Jensen. Southeast's Austin Short was selected the Special Teams Player of the Year.

Lerwick was an all-state selection for the third consecutive year, along with Lusk's Dayne Lamp and Rocky Mountain's Nate Minemeyer.

All seven of Shoshoni's all-staters -- Cannon Campbell, Korbin DeWitt, Trey Fike, Dom Jarvis, Alex Mills, Jaxon Stanley and Pehton Truempler -- were repeat selections.

Class 1A/6-man

Four of the two-time defending state champion Rattlers' six all-state selections also were named to last year's team -- David Hernandez, Hadley Myers, Seth Maxson and Kannadi Peroulis.

Other repeat honorees were Burlington's Seth Wardell, Dubois' Wyatt Trembly and Ryan Wells, Encampment's Quade Jordan and Meeteetse's Joseph Pina.

Peroulis and Trembly were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year and Myers and Maxson shared the Defensive Player of the Year honors.