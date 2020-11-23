State champs highlight Wyoming Coaches Association all-state football teams

Not surprisingly, state championship teams comprised the majority of the all-state football teams announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association on Sunday.
Class 4A state champ Cheyenne East had eight players selected, including both the 4A offensive player of the year in senior quarterback Graedyn Buell and the 4A defensive player of the year in senior lineman Julian Vigil.
Also representing the Thunderbirds on the team were senior wide receiver/defensive back Jackson Hesford, junior wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Goff, senior wide receiver Jake Rayl, senior offensive lineman Dakota Heckman, senior linebacker Trey Bower and senior defensive at-large selection Bradley Whitright.
State runner-up Thunder Basin led 4A with nine selections, including senior repeat selections Dyse Shepard (tight end), Nate Jones (offensive line) and Jaxon Pikula (running back).
Other repeat selections were Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Johnson (wide receiver/defensive back), Carter Lobatos (running back/linebacker), Jimmy Koenig (offensive line) and Joey Kostelecky (defensive line); Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus (offensive line/defensive line) and Carter McComb (kick returner); Natrona County’s Harrison Taubert (punter), Ben Hoppens (kicker), Jace George (defensive line) and Dominic Bradach (linebacker).
Buell and Lobatos both were selected for the third consecutive year.
Lusk senior running back Drake Lamp, the 1A/9-man offensive player of the year, is the only four-time honoree on this year’s teams.
Cody led the way in 3A with nine selections, including the West Conference defensive player of the year in senior linebacker Nic Talich, one of eight two-time honorees. Also earning that distinction were Cody’s Keaton Stone (tight end); Jackson’s Sadler Smith (quarterback) and Colter Dawson (linebacker); Lander’s Jack Sweeney (defensive back); and Star Valley’s Brant Nelson (quarterback), Gabe Nield (offensive line) and Lucas Chappell (offensive line).
Buffalo linebacker Hyrum Hatch was an all-state selection for the third year in a row after earning 2A honors the past two years.
Class 2A champ Lyman had eight players selected, with Hansen Bradshaw and Preston Brewer honored for the second consecutive year. Bradshaw was named the 2A lineman of the year.
State runner-up Torrington placed six players on the team, while semifinalists Mountain View and Upton-Sundance each had four. Hunter Meeks and Ashton Schofield from Mountain View; and Brayden Bruce, Jess Claycomb and Wyatt Gillespie from Upton-Sundance were all repeat selections. Schofield and Upton-Sundance’s Brad Kruger were the offensive players of the year. Cokeville’s Nate Barnes was the 2A defensive player of the year.
Big Horn’s Carson Bates and Thermopolis’ Logan Cole earned all-state honors for the third year in a row.
Southeast, which went undefeated in 1A/9-man, led the way with nine selections, including repeat honorees Ryan Clapper and Harrison Hall, the classification’s lineman of the year. Runner-up Lusk had six other players named to the team in addition to four-timer Lamp and West Conference champ Rocky Mountain placed six players on the squad. Shoshoni’s Tryston Truempler was the defensive player of the year.
Class 1A/6-man undefeated champ Farson paced the classification with six selections, including the defensive player of the year in Parker Clawson and the offensive player of the year in Triston Lamorie.
