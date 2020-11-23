State champs highlight Wyoming Coaches Association all-state football teams

Lusk senior running back Drake Lamp, the 1A/9-man offensive player of the year, is the only four-time honoree on this year’s teams.

Cody led the way in 3A with nine selections, including the West Conference defensive player of the year in senior linebacker Nic Talich, one of eight two-time honorees. Also earning that distinction were Cody’s Keaton Stone (tight end); Jackson’s Sadler Smith (quarterback) and Colter Dawson (linebacker); Lander’s Jack Sweeney (defensive back); and Star Valley’s Brant Nelson (quarterback), Gabe Nield (offensive line) and Lucas Chappell (offensive line).

Buffalo linebacker Hyrum Hatch was an all-state selection for the third year in a row after earning 2A honors the past two years.

Class 2A champ Lyman had eight players selected, with Hansen Bradshaw and Preston Brewer honored for the second consecutive year. Bradshaw was named the 2A lineman of the year.

State runner-up Torrington placed six players on the team, while semifinalists Mountain View and Upton-Sundance each had four. Hunter Meeks and Ashton Schofield from Mountain View; and Brayden Bruce, Jess Claycomb and Wyatt Gillespie from Upton-Sundance were all repeat selections. Schofield and Upton-Sundance’s Brad Kruger were the offensive players of the year. Cokeville’s Nate Barnes was the 2A defensive player of the year.