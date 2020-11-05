 Skip to main content
State football semifinals results
Semifinals

Class 4A

No. 4 Sheridan (7-3) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (9-1), (n)

No. 7 Kelly Walsh (5-5) at No. 2 Thunder Basin (8-2), (n)

Class 3A

3W Powell (7-2) at 1W Cody (8-1), (n)

2W Jackson (9-2) 21, 1E Douglas (8-1) 14

Class 2A

2W Mountain View (7-2) at 1E Torrington (7-2), (n)

1W Lyman (10-1) 37, 2E Upton-Sundance (8-2) 15

Class 1A/9-man

2W Shoshoni (7-2) at 1E Southeast (9-0), (n)

2E Lusk (7-2) at 1W Rocky Mountain (7-0), (n)

Class 1A/6-man

3W Encampment (6-2) at 1W Farson (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

2W Meeteetse (7-1) at 1E Kaycee (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

