State football semifinals results

Semifinals
Class 4A
No. 4 Sheridan (7-3) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (9-1), (n)
No. 7 Kelly Walsh (5-5) at No. 2 Thunder Basin (8-2), (n)
Class 3A
3W Powell (7-2) at 1W Cody (8-1), (n)
2W Jackson (9-2) 21, 1E Douglas (8-1) 14
Class 2A
2W Mountain View (7-2) at 1E Torrington (7-2), (n)
1W Lyman (10-1) 37, 2E Upton-Sundance (8-2) 15
Class 1A/9-man
2W Shoshoni (7-2) at 1E Southeast (9-0), (n)
2E Lusk (7-2) at 1W Rocky Mountain (7-0), (n)
Class 1A/6-man
3W Encampment (6-2) at 1W Farson (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
2W Meeteetse (7-1) at 1E Kaycee (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
