State football semifinals schedule
State football semifinals schedule

Semifinals

Class 4A

No. 4 Sheridan (7-3) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (9-1), 6 p.m., Friday

No. 7 Kelly Walsh (5-5) at No. 2 Thunder Basin (8-2), 6 p.m., Friday

Class 3A

3W Powell (7-2) at 1W Cody (8-1), 6 p.m., Friday

2W Jackson (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-0), noon, Friday

Class 2A

2W Mountain View (7-2) at 1E Torrington (7-2), 6 p.m., Friday

2E Upton-Sundance (8-1) at 1W Lyman (9-1), 1 p.m., Friday

Class 1A/9-man

2W Shoshoni (7-2) at 1E Southeast (9-0), 4 p.m., Friday

2E Lusk (7-2) at 1W Rocky Mountain (7-0), 4 p.m., Friday

Class 1A/6-man

3W Encampment (6-2) at 1W Farson (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

2W Meeteetse (7-1) at 1E Kaycee (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

