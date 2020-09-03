State welcomes back 9-man football for the first time in 26 years

Games will be played on regulation 11-man fields rather than the smaller fields used for 6-man.

“We thought about going with the smaller field but we didn’t want to add another cost for some schools,” Wilson said. “And by keeping the field the same size, that would make it easier for schools to move back to 11-man after the next reclassification cycle if they want.”

Fewer players on a big field should make for some excitement and some high-scoring games. Maybe not quite as explosive as 6-man, but the potential is there. First, though, coaches have to figure out how to deal with all that extra space.

“Losing two players but staying on a 100-yard field, and the width staying the same, has been a big adjustment,” Truempler admitted. “There’s a lot of space on the field and now we’ve taken two players off it.

“But defensively has been the biggest change for us. The type of coverage that we run … trying to put the right people in the right positions where we can utilize them as an outside linebacker and also a cover-type ‘backer. It’s going to take some time to figure it all out.”

Cornelius came across another problem during a recent practice. And it’s one that only 6-man teams can relate to.