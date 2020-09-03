State welcomes back 9-man football for the first time in 26 years

High school football fans in Wyoming will be treated to a new game this season with the reintroduction of 9-man football. Friday’s games in Pine Bluffs, Yoder, Lingle, Cowley and Moorcroft mark the first time since 1994 the state has had a 9-man classification.
“There are some changes,” Shoshoni head coach Tony Truempler said, “but it is still football. And we’re getting to do it, that’s what I’m excited about.”
Class 1A/9-man replaces Class 1A/11-man in the state and comes at the start of the most recent two-year classification cycle. Whether the new classification enjoys the success of Class 1A/6-man, which began in 2009 with eight teams and consists of 13 teams this season, or has a shorter life – the last attempt at playing 9-man football in the state lasted just six years (1989-94) – remains to be seen.
The 9-man season got off to a tough start when first St. Stephens and then Wyoming Indian made the decision to cancel their fall sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. That caused an imbalance in the conference alignment, with the East consisting of seven teams and the West having just five.
Given what some programs have had to deal with in recent years, though, just having a chance to be on the field and compete every Friday night, or Saturday afternoon, is a step in the right direction.
The first signs of real trouble appeared during the 2015 season.
After losing 52-0 to Lusk in its season opener, Burlington made the decision to forfeit the rest of its 1A/11-man season due to low numbers. Later in the season Wyoming Indian had to forfeit games to Rocky Mountain and Cokeville for the same reason. Low numbers would continue to be a problem for the Chiefs, who have forfeited games each of the last five seasons.
Burlington and Wyoming Indian weren’t alone in struggling to field teams on a weekly basis. Rocky Mountain in 2015 and Riverside in 2018 both had to forfeit single games and Midwest had to forfeit its final four games last season. In addition, 11-man Saratoga has had to play a 6-man schedule the past two seasons and 6-man Ten Sleep was down to just seven healthy players in 2017 before canceling its past two seasons.
Clearly, it was a problem that needed to be addressed. And the reintroduction of 9-man football will hopefully provide a solution.
“We started to have a general discussion four or five years ago about this,” Wyoming High School Activities Association associate commissioner Trevor Wilson said. “Obviously we were thinking about it because of the number of forfeits and the low participation numbers.
“So we sent out a proposal to the schools in the lower classifications two years ago and we got lots of positive feedback. The coaches and administrators were overwhelmingly in favor of the move.”
This year’s 9-man field is comprised of two teams that last year played in Class 2A – Greybull and Moorcroft – seven teams that were in 1A/11-man – Lusk, Pine Bluffs, Southeast, Wright, Rocky Mountain, Shoshoni and Wind River – and three from 6-man – Lingle-Fort Laramie, Saratoga and Riverside.
“I think all the coaches here are in agreement that going from 6-man to 9-man is a completely different ballgame than going from 11-man to 9-man,” Lingle-Fort Laramie head coach Matthew Cornelius stated. “I do understand some of the adjustments other schools have had to make, but for us the move involves a completely different philosophy of football.”
That’s because 9-man football involves more than just adding three players to the field for 6-man teams or taking two players off the field for 11-man teams, although that’s the general concept. Basically, teams will play without offensive tackles and are required to have five players on the line and four in the backfield.
“We thought long and hard about staying at 11-man,” Pine Bluffs head coach Will Gray acknowledged. “But then we looked at our kids and realized that wouldn’t have been a good fit for them. We would have been struggling to find five good offensive linemen to be competitive. Now we feel like we have three really good ones and we’re comfortable with that.”
Games will be played on regulation 11-man fields rather than the smaller fields used for 6-man.
“We thought about going with the smaller field but we didn’t want to add another cost for some schools,” Wilson said. “And by keeping the field the same size, that would make it easier for schools to move back to 11-man after the next reclassification cycle if they want.”
Fewer players on a big field should make for some excitement and some high-scoring games. Maybe not quite as explosive as 6-man, but the potential is there. First, though, coaches have to figure out how to deal with all that extra space.
“Losing two players but staying on a 100-yard field, and the width staying the same, has been a big adjustment,” Truempler admitted. “There’s a lot of space on the field and now we’ve taken two players off it.
“But defensively has been the biggest change for us. The type of coverage that we run … trying to put the right people in the right positions where we can utilize them as an outside linebacker and also a cover-type ‘backer. It’s going to take some time to figure it all out.”
Cornelius came across another problem during a recent practice. And it’s one that only 6-man teams can relate to.
“My long snapper had a bad snap on a PAT and we yelled, ‘Fire!’” Cornelius recalled. “Well, the kicker passed him the ball in the end zone because in 6-man everyone is eligible all the time. But in 9-man you can’t do that. There are things like that that you just don’t think about.”
• • •
Football in Wyoming has always been a numbers game. And while the reintroduction of 9-man won’t completely solve that problem, it should open the game to more kids and result in fewer forfeits.
And it should allow some former 11-man teams that have struggled in recent years to rediscover their winning ways.
Greybull finished 1-7 last year, but the Buffaloes qualified for the 2A playoffs the five years prior to that, including an appearance in the 2016 state championship game. Rocky Mountain has an eight-year streak of advancing to the postseason, while Wind River has made it three years in a row and Shoshoni and Wright each of the past two years. And Southeast is coming off a semifinal appearance last year.
Pine Bluffs has the most impressive resume over the past four years, however. The Hornets won back-to-back 1A/11-man state championships (2016-17) and advanced to the semifinals in 2018 before stumbling to a 1-7 record last year.
Gray admits there was some serious discussion among his coaching staff about remaining in 11-man or dropping down to 9-man.
“That’s the piece I struggled with,” he admitted. “As a successful program, why are we the ones that have to change? I really, really struggled with that.
“But the more I thought about it, I didn’t want to make it about us. It needed to be about this group of schools that are going to create a good classification. Competition is going to be good, travel isn’t going to be a big issue … The more I didn’t make it about us and made it about all of us, then it was a little easier.”
It’s a good point and there seems to be a general consensus among coaches and administrators from 9-man programs. They know they will have to make adjustments and there are hurdles to overcome, but the bottom line is giving more kids a chance to play football.
“I have a lot of kids that are really excited with the new scheme and are really excited to learn,” Cornelius said.
Added Truempler: “It’s been a learning curve for all of us, but I know the kids are super excited.”
