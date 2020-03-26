Super 25 Coach of the Year Aaron Papich steps down at Powell

The reigning Super 25 Coach of the Year has left his post. Aaron Papich confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that he won't be returning as head football coach at Powell, where he spent only two years -- coaching the Panthers on their improbable state-championship run last season.

"This decision was not easy to make but it's what's best for my teaching and coaching career," Papich said. "I just want to thank my players and my coaches and the administration and parents the past two years. It's been a privilege and a blessing to be the football coach in Powell."

Papich accrued a 9-12 record while at Powell. His overall head coaching record now stands at 9-20 adding in his 2015 season at Burlington, although the Huskies only lost their first game before forfeiting the rest of that season.

The former Riverton assistant coach took over at Powell starting with the 2018 season. Since then he'd spent time as a paraeducator at Powell but never as a full-time teacher. He wants to be a full-time P.E. teacher and since his wife also teaches, Papich decided stepping down as football coach was the best choice in order to follow his teaching goals.