Super 25 Coach of the Year Aaron Papich steps down at Powell

The reigning Super 25 Coach of the Year has left his post. Aaron Papich confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that he won't be returning as head football coach at Powell, where he spent only two years -- coaching the Panthers on their improbable state-championship run last season.
"This decision was not easy to make but it's what's best for my teaching and coaching career," Papich said. "I just want to thank my players and my coaches and the administration and parents the past two years. It's been a privilege and a blessing to be the football coach in Powell."
Papich accrued a 9-12 record while at Powell. His overall head coaching record now stands at 9-20 adding in his 2015 season at Burlington, although the Huskies only lost their first game before forfeiting the rest of that season.
The former Riverton assistant coach took over at Powell starting with the 2018 season. Since then he'd spent time as a paraeducator at Powell but never as a full-time teacher. He wants to be a full-time P.E. teacher and since his wife also teaches, Papich decided stepping down as football coach was the best choice in order to follow his teaching goals.
"It's right for where my family and coaching and teaching career is at," Papich explained. "Powell is an amazing place and Powell High School is amazing. It's just the right time."
You have free articles remaining.
Powell's 2019 season started by learning its starting quarterback was involved in a life-threatening auto accident. As Ethan Asher bounced in and out of life-saving operations in multiple medical centers, Papich coached the Panthers to a 3-0 start and their first playoff berth in 3 years. They upset East Conference No. 1 seed Lander in the quarterfinals and defeated rival Cody for the first time since 2016 in the semifinals to make the state championship game, where they fell to undefeated Star Valley.
For his efforts in leading the Panthers through an eventful, emotional season, Papich was named 2019 Super 25 Coach of the Year without any Super 25 players.
"I'm going to remember the players and just everything they've gone through with all their effort and especially this past season, seeing them pull together with everything that they've experienced," he said. "I'm going to remember that and they're a fine group of young men who will do great things in their lives.
"It's difficult for me but it's something I know will be the right thing."
Papich will continue to serve as North head coach for the 2020 Shrine Bowl Game. He said that he wasn't sure at the time if his next career step was outside of the school district.
Powell has begun a search for his replacement, their third head coach since the passing of legendary Panther coach Jim Stringer on July 18, 2014.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!