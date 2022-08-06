 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

The 2022 season kicks off this week as Class 4A football teams begin practice

Mustangs Playoff

The Natrona County Mustangs celebrate after Wyatt Powell (11) scored a touchdown in last year's victory against the Thunder Basin Bolts in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. 

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The 2022 Class 4A high school football season kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Monday, which is when 4A teams can officially begin practice.

And, once again, Natrona County will be the first team on the field when the Mustangs seniors and coaches do a quick walk-through on Cheney Alumni Field.

Since the Mustangs began the Midnight Madness event in 2010, Natrona County has been the first 4A team on the practice field.

The rest of the 4A field follow suit Monday morning, just 18 days before Week 0 games on Aug. 26. That's the beginning of an eight-week regular season followed by the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 28. The 4A state championship game is scheduled for Nov. 12 at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Last year, Sheridan defeated Rock Springs 45-27 to win the program's 28th state title. The Broncs, who have won seven state championships since all five title games were first played in Laramie in 2009, return senior Carter McComb, Gatorade Player of the Year. McComb is one of 10 returning all-state players in the 4A ranks

Natrona County finished 7-4 last season, defeating Thunder Basin 17-14 in overtime in the quarterfinals before losing to Sheridan 38-24 in the semifinals. Kelly Walsh (3-7) lost 42-21 to Rock Springs in the quarterfinals.

The Mustangs open on the road at Laramie; the Trojans host Rock Springs at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

