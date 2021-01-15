'The Eagles of Heart Mountain' explores Japanese incarceration through a high school football team

Wyoming's greatest high school football team only existed for a few years.

The Eagles of Heart Mountain struck fear into the hearts of their opponents — once beating The Cody High Broncs 45-0 in a scrimmage. They possessed one of the nation's top running backs and were running an offense that was decades ahead of the competition. According to researchers, they could've won a conference championship if Cody and Powell high schools hadn't refuse to play them.

The Eagles should be celebrated and revered in the history books. Instead, they're still relatively unknown. Their story serves as a reminder of the racism that goes unaddressed in Wyoming and the rest of the nation.

But the new book by author Bradford Pearson, "The Eagles of Heart Mountain," gives the team the credit they deserve and shines a light on a dark chapter in U.S. history: Japanese incarceration during World War II.

Pearson discovered the Eagles of Heart Mountain while on assignment at Yellowstone National Park for Cowboys and Indians magazine. He visited the mountains interpretive center with a baseline understanding of Japanese incarceration in the U.S., but left feeling embarrassed with how little he knew about the topic in the grand scheme of things.