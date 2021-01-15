'The Eagles of Heart Mountain' explores Japanese incarceration through a high school football team

Wyoming's greatest high school football team only existed for a few years.
The Eagles of Heart Mountain struck fear into the hearts of their opponents — once beating The Cody High Broncs 45-0 in a scrimmage. They possessed one of the nation's top running backs and were running an offense that was decades ahead of the competition. According to researchers, they could've won a conference championship if Cody and Powell high schools hadn't refuse to play them.
The Eagles should be celebrated and revered in the history books. Instead, they're still relatively unknown. Their story serves as a reminder of the racism that goes unaddressed in Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
But the new book by author Bradford Pearson, "The Eagles of Heart Mountain," gives the team the credit they deserve and shines a light on a dark chapter in U.S. history: Japanese incarceration during World War II.
Pearson discovered the Eagles of Heart Mountain while on assignment at Yellowstone National Park for Cowboys and Indians magazine. He visited the mountains interpretive center with a baseline understanding of Japanese incarceration in the U.S., but left feeling embarrassed with how little he knew about the topic in the grand scheme of things.
"There was a small moment in the museum about the Heart Mountain Eagles football team and how dominant they were in the years the camp was open," Pearson said. "And that’s what set this little seed in my mind. I wrote the story about Yellowstone, but I really couldn't get this other story out of my head. So every couple of years, I would remember it. I’d be like ‘I should really look into that, I should look into a little bit more.'”
The Eagles, who only lost one game in their two-year existence, were made up of detained Japanese-American teenagers during World War II — most of who had zero experience playing football. Purposely built in one of America's most inhospitable parts, Heart Mountain — between Cody and Powell — can reach 30 below zero and get up to 100 degrees in the summer. According to Pearson, schoolhouses were one-room and set up in barracks with no science labs and poor teachers, including one who was functionally illiterate.
But Pearson emphasizes the resilience of the Japanese American people at the camp, who took it upon themselves to better their lives. After being fed a diet of powdered milk and hot dogs, they planted gardens and opened up agriculture in the northwest part of the state by finishing an irrigation system that had been incomplete for decades.
With nothing to do while imprisoned, 40 teenagers tried out for the Eagles, but only three had experience playing football. The team was small for football standards, scrawny and underfed. Still, they had a few advantages.
Former star running back of Hollywood High in Los Angeles, Babe Nomura was the Eagles' best player in their first season. They utilized speed and a playbook that installed a variation of the West Coast offense, popularized by Hall of Fame NFL Coach Bill Walsh in the late 1960s, not typical for a Mountain West football team in 1943 — or now.
"Once everyone realized the Eagles were really good, nobody wanted to play them," Pearson said. "So Powell chickened out of playing them, Cody chickened out. The only team in the second season that really (played) them was the Natrona County Mustangs."
Through research, Pearson discovered that some colleges had started using elements of the spread offense in the 1940s, but one of the Eagles coaches, Tubby Kawasaki, is credited with implementing the spread offense to better suit the strengths of the Eagles players and spread out defenses, who were used to defending a smash-mouth style of football.
“The Eagles weren't allowed to leave the camp to play their games, so everybody from Lovell, Worland, Casper or Carbon County had to come into the camp to play,” Pearson said. “So these white kids from small towns (are) all of a sudden getting bused through barbed wire and past armed guards."
"As soon as (they) get to the field, there's 5,000 fans lining the field," he continued. "So they're getting dropped into a situation that they've never been in before, either. I don't imagine that most Lovell high school football games brought 5,000 people to the stands.”
The sight of barbed wire, guard towers, soldiers with guns and searchlights frightened former Sen. Al Simpson, who was only a boy when he was led to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center by his former scoutmaster, Glenn Livingston, when Livingston learned that three Boy Scouts were detained at the camp.
After befriending Norman Minela, Simpson realized people in the detention center were no different than himself or other Americans. Minela would later serve in the U.S. House of Representatives — alongside Simpson, who served in the Senate — and spent time as a cabinet member in the Clinton and Bush administrations.
"'They saluted the same flag we do, they know the Boy Scout oath, they know the merit badges and you're going to get to know them,'” Simpson recalled his scoutmaster saying. “'If anybody's parents would object to that, you tell us.' There was only one parent I remembered in our troop who objected to that, (but) my parents said, 'You get on out there.'"
Still, it was a puzzling time for a 12-year-old Simpson, who would see signs throughout town that read 'You bastards killed my son on Iwo Jima," and others that said "Welcome!" But Simpson never felt any anxiety about it because of his friendship with Minela.
Simpson enjoyed watching the Eagles.
"(The Eagles) were small and very fast," he said. "They would just run around those big boys and drive them crazy. They were fun to watch."
As part of the research, Pearson made multiple trips to Heart Mountain, which today is a historic site. According to Dakota Russell, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, Heart Mountain has a pilgrimage every summer for those incarcerated at the camp and for family members of the incarcerated.
Russell recalls Pearson constantly calling, making several visits and mingling with family members at these events.
“He really immersed himself not just in the history, the collectives and the archives, but the people as well,” Russell said. “He took the time to understand their perspective and what these young people were about. What their personalities were like, what they valued, what they feared.”
The Eagles of Heart Mountain takes on Japanese incarceration during World War II from an unusual, but heartwarming perspective.
“We’re used to looking at this as a holistic story,” Russell said. “What happened to individuals and smaller groups and how it affected them. Brad was able to get into these teenagers' minds, which doesn’t always happen.”