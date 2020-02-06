You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three Kelly Walsh seniors sign letters of intent
View Comments
PREP SIGNINGS

Three Kelly Walsh seniors sign letters of intent

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Walsh v Rock Springs

Kelly Walsh's Gavin Thomas takes down Rock Springs' Collin Madsen during their game this past season at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Three Kelly Walsh seniors all signed their letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the college level inside the high school's team room on Thursday.

Jason Hancock signed to compete in track and field at Black Hills State, Gavin Thomas signed to play football at Chadron State and Kyle Woodruff became the second signing in the history of the Casper College men's soccer program.

Hancock ran on the Trojans' seventh-place 4x400 relay team at last year's state outdoor meet.

Thomas played both sides of the line for the Trojans last season and averaged 3.9 tackles per game.

Woodruff has been a valued member of the Trojans' soccer program the past two seasons.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News