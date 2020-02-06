Three Kelly Walsh seniors sign letters of intent

Three Kelly Walsh seniors all signed their letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the college level inside the high school's team room on Thursday.

Jason Hancock signed to compete in track and field at Black Hills State, Gavin Thomas signed to play football at Chadron State and Kyle Woodruff became the second signing in the history of the Casper College men's soccer program.

Hancock ran on the Trojans' seventh-place 4x400 relay team at last year's state outdoor meet.

Thomas played both sides of the line for the Trojans last season and averaged 3.9 tackles per game.

Woodruff has been a valued member of the Trojans' soccer program the past two seasons.

