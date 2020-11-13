Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East collide with 4A state football title on the line

Don’t be fooled by the numbers.
Thunder Basin enters Saturday’s state championship game at Cheyenne East with the No. 3 passing offense in Class 4A and is No. 4 in rushing offense. Make no mistake, though, if the Bolts are to win the program’s first state title they’ll need to run the ball.
“Offensively, we have to control the ball and be on the field as much as possible,” Thunder Basin head coach Trent Pikula said. “We have to control the line of scrimmage and sustain drives. We have to keep them off the field.”
Pikula’s reasoning is simple: Thunder Basin wants to keep the ball out of the hands of East senior quarterback Graedyn Buell and the Thunderbirds’ high-flying offense. The T-Birds average a 4A-best 290.0 passing yards per game and also lead the classification with 448.0 yards of total offense per game.
Buell, the reigning Star-Tribune Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, has completed 192 of 281 passes for 2,989 yards with 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His 2,989 passing yards equal last year’s yardage total and put him No. 2 all-time in the state’s history, according to wyoming-football.com. Current Chadron State signal caller Dalton Holst set the record with 3,190 yards in 2015 at Gillette.
“We’ve had success against them by getting pressure on him and forcing him out of the pocket and making him throw on the run,” Pikula reasoned. “And when we have the opportunity we have to get hits on him and try to shake him up a little bit.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Buell threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 loss to Thunder Basin back on Aug. 29. Since then, East has rattled off 10 consecutive wins, capped by a 31-21 victory over defending state champ Sheridan in the semifinals last week. Buell has also proved effective running the ball as he leads the T-Birds with 733 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Perhaps Buell’s biggest improvement from last year, however, has been his ability to involve all of his receivers. Jake Rayl (52 receptions for 939 yards and 12 TDs), Jackson Hesford (50-761, 8), Gavin Goff (39-657, 9) and Garet Schlabs (34-452, 6) have combined to catch 175 passes for 2,809 yards and 35 scores.
“Last year Graedyn got so keyed in on one guy and people knew that,” East head coach Chad Goff said. “I told him that for us to be successful he had to spread the ball around and I think as the season has gone along he’s done a great job of that. To have three of the top four receivers in yardage in the state is pretty amazing. He’s done a great job of reading coverages and finding them all.”
The Bolts’ defense has been effective against both the run and the pass this season, allowing an average of 284.0 yards per game. The senior-dominated Bolts enter the game with 50 tackles for loss, led by Michael Coleman (10 TFL), Gavin Carroll (8), Brody Richardson (6) and Dylan Catlin (5). Pikula believes Thunder Basin’s ability to pressure Buell will be key.
“We do a really nice job with our front four getting pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “And if you can rush just four and drop seven that’s obviously going to help your pass defense.”
Obviously, keeping the Cheyenne East offense off the field will also help the Thunder Basin defense. And Bolts senior running back Jaxon Pikula and an offensive line comprised entirely of seniors is Thunder Basin’s best bet in that regard.
Jaxon Pikula leads 4A with 1,647 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior twins Hayden and Hunter Lunberg have added 15 rushing scores.
“All three of those guys are big backs so we have to make sure we’re getting to the point of attack and that we’re getting there with multiple people,” Chad Goff stated. “Pikula doesn’t usually go down with just one person so we have make sure our pursuit is really good. And we have to disrupt them when they’re blocking for him as well.”
If the Bolts do decide to throw the ball, junior quarterback Ryan Baker (2,076 passing yards with 19 TDs and seven interceptions) has solid options in Ty Myers, Andre Felton, Dylan Catlin and 6-5, 230-pound tight end Dyse Shepherd.
With both teams matched up fairly evenly across the board, the difference Saturday could come in special teams. And Thunder Basin appears to have the edge there thanks to kick returners Sergio Pelayo and Isaiah Haliburton. Pelayo averages 31.9 yards per kick return and has taken two kicks to the end zone while Haliburton, who was injured most of the year but is expected to be close to 100 percent, averages 23.6 yards per return.
“We are able to put Sergio and Isaiah out there at the same time and now teams can’t really kick away from us anymore,” Trent Pikula said. “As long as things go right for us within our blocking schemes we feel like either one of those guys can take it to the house.”
It will all be decided Saturday at venerable Okie Blanchard Stadium, which hasn’t hosted a state championship game in 13 years. The T-Birds played in state title games in 2011 (loss to Sheridan) and 2013 (victory over Natrona County), but both of those were at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
“In 2007 we won the state championship at home and that was truly amazing,” Goff exclaimed. “To be at home when you’re playing at home for a state championship … our kids deserve this.”
