Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East collide with 4A state football title on the line

“We do a really nice job with our front four getting pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “And if you can rush just four and drop seven that’s obviously going to help your pass defense.”

Obviously, keeping the Cheyenne East offense off the field will also help the Thunder Basin defense. And Bolts senior running back Jaxon Pikula and an offensive line comprised entirely of seniors is Thunder Basin’s best bet in that regard.

Jaxon Pikula leads 4A with 1,647 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior twins Hayden and Hunter Lunberg have added 15 rushing scores.

“All three of those guys are big backs so we have to make sure we’re getting to the point of attack and that we’re getting there with multiple people,” Chad Goff stated. “Pikula doesn’t usually go down with just one person so we have make sure our pursuit is really good. And we have to disrupt them when they’re blocking for him as well.”

If the Bolts do decide to throw the ball, junior quarterback Ryan Baker (2,076 passing yards with 19 TDs and seven interceptions) has solid options in Ty Myers, Andre Felton, Dylan Catlin and 6-5, 230-pound tight end Dyse Shepherd.