Thunder Basin runs over Kelly Walsh to spoil Trojans' homecoming game

Thunder Basin shut down the Kelly Walsh running game and showcased its own ground attack Friday, rolling to a 35-13 victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.
The Bolts struck first, with Jaxon Pikula starting the game’s opening possession with a 44-yard kickoff return to set Thunder Basin up at its own 49-yard line and finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Bolts needed 10 plays to cover the 51 yards, with Ryan Baker completing a 10-yard pass to tight end Dyse Shepherd on a 4th-and-3 play to keep the drive alive.
After both teams were stopped on fourth-down plays on back-to-back drives, Pikula got the ball back to Thunder Basin (4-2) with an acrobatic interception in which he tipped the ball to himself before securing it at the Kelly Walsh 35.
Pikula ran for 29 yards on the next play, and two plays later junior quarterback Ryan Baker lofted a pass to the front of the end zone that senior tight end Dyse Shepherd hauled in to push the lead to 14-0 with 8 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the first half.
On the Trojans’ next drive, Trenton Walker connected with Dom Jahr for a 37-yard gain over the middle to put the ball on Thunder Basin’s side of the field. But Kelly Walsh went backward from there and were forced to punt the ball back to the Bolts.
After three plays got the Bolts near midfield, Baker dropped back to pass under pressure from a Kelly Walsh blitz. The blitz paid off as Jahr stepped in front of a Thunder Basin receiver and returned it 55 yards for a pick-six. The Bolts blocked Erich Hulshizer’s extra-point attempt, however, to keep the Bolts in front 14-6 with 5:05 left in the opening half.
Following a big kickoff return by Sergio Pelayo, Thunder Basin went back to work. Once again, it turned to Pikula and the senior responded with a 28-yard scoring run for a 21-6 advantage.
Kelly Walsh (3-3) was unable to move the ball on its next possession, but rather than punting the ball back to Thunder Basin, the Trojans went for it on 4th-and-8 from their own 22. Walker’s sideline pass fell incomplete and Pikula burst through for a 22-yard TD on the next play and the Bolts took a 28-6 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Trojans finally got their ground game going to start the third quarter as they drove 80 yards on just five plays, all by running back Cam Burkett. The junior broke off a 66-yard run to give Kelly Walsh a 1st-and-goal at the Thunder Basin 5 and then took a hand-off from Walker and got to the corner of the end zone on the next play.
After forcing a Thunder Basin punt, the Trojans had a chance to make it a one-possession game. Bolts defensive back Ryan Jordan ended that threat, however, picking off Walker’s pass near midfield. Thunder Basin then overcame two penalties — including one that erased Pikula’s fourth touchdown run — and drove 40 yards for another score. Andre Felton caught a quick slant over the middle for a 13-yard touchdown to extend the Bolts’ lead to 35-13 with just 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Pikula finished with more than 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Burkett managed to top 100 yards with one score.
The Thunder Basin defense was all over the Trojans throughout the game. The Bolts picked off Walker twice and sacked him seven times.
Kelly Walsh will try to get back on track next week when it hosts defending state champion Sheridan. It will be the fourth consecutive home game for the Trojans. Thunder Basin, which lost to Sheridan in the state championship game last year, hosts Laramie.
Thunder Basin xx, Kelly Walsh x
Thunder Basin 7 21 7
Kelly Walsh 0 6 7
FIRST QUARTER
TB: Jaxon Pikula 4 run (Garner Gauthier kick), 6:40
SECOND QUARTER
TB: Dyse Shepherd 8 pass from Ryan Baker (Gauthier kick), 8:16
KW: Dom Jahr 55 interception return (kick blocked), 5:05
TB: Pikula 28 run (Gauthier kick), 4:11
TB: Pikula 22 run (Gauthier kick), 2:17
THIRD QUARTER
KW: Cam Burkett 5 run (Erich Hulshizer kick), 10:24
TB: Andre Felton 13 pass from Baker (Cade Ayers kick), 1:53
FOURTH QUARTER
XXX
Thunder Basin 35, Kelly Walsh 13
Thunder Basin 7 21 7 0 35
Kelly Walsh 0 6 7 0 13
FIRST QUARTER
TB: Jaxon Pikula 4 run (Garner Gauthier kick), 6:40
SECOND QUARTER
TB: Dyse Shepherd 8 pass from Ryan Baker (Gauthier kick), 8:16
KW: Dom Jahr 55 interception return (kick blocked), 5:05
TB: Pikula 28 run (Gauthier kick), 4:11
TB: Pikula 22 run (Gauthier kick), 2:17
THIRD QUARTER
KW: Cam Burkett 5 run (Erich Hulshizer kick), 10:24
TB: Andre Felton 13 pass from Baker (Cade Ayers kick), 1:53
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!