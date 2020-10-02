Thunder Basin runs over Kelly Walsh to spoil Trojans' homecoming game

Thunder Basin shut down the Kelly Walsh running game and showcased its own ground attack Friday, rolling to a 35-13 victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.

The Bolts struck first, with Jaxon Pikula starting the game’s opening possession with a 44-yard kickoff return to set Thunder Basin up at its own 49-yard line and finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Bolts needed 10 plays to cover the 51 yards, with Ryan Baker completing a 10-yard pass to tight end Dyse Shepherd on a 4th-and-3 play to keep the drive alive.

After both teams were stopped on fourth-down plays on back-to-back drives, Pikula got the ball back to Thunder Basin (4-2) with an acrobatic interception in which he tipped the ball to himself before securing it at the Kelly Walsh 35.

Pikula ran for 29 yards on the next play, and two plays later junior quarterback Ryan Baker lofted a pass to the front of the end zone that senior tight end Dyse Shepherd hauled in to push the lead to 14-0 with 8 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the first half.

On the Trojans’ next drive, Trenton Walker connected with Dom Jahr for a 37-yard gain over the middle to put the ball on Thunder Basin’s side of the field. But Kelly Walsh went backward from there and were forced to punt the ball back to the Bolts.