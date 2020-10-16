Thunder Basin shuts out Natrona County in Mustangs' final home game of the season

Natrona County came into Friday night's game against Thunder Basin with momentum and a chance to improve its playoff seeding. But the Mustangs' offense never got untracked and the defense was unable to slow down the Bolts as Thunder Basin rolled to a 40-0 shutout victory at Cheney Alumni Field.

The Mustangs (4-4) had won two games in a row and four of their past five as they made a push to host a playoff game in two weeks. Friday's loss, however, means the best they can do is the No. 5 seed, which would put them on the road to open the postseason.

Thunder Basin (7-1), on the other hand, remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in Class 4A heading into next week's showdown at Sheridan to close the regular season.

The Bolts took control early Friday. Senior running back Jaxon Pikula capped the game's opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Senior Andre Felton gave Thunder Basin the ball right back when he intercepted a Tyler Hill pass. Seven plays later Felton finished the drive with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Baker for a 14-0 lead with 1 minute, 5 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Natrona County drove inside Thunder Basin territory on each of its first-half possessions, but the Bolts defense was able to keep the Mustangs well outside the red zone.