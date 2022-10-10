Top prep football teams remain the same heading into final two weeks of season

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (7-0, last week 1): The defending state champs routed Kelly Walsh 48-13 ahead of this week’s showdown at Natrona County.

2. Cheyenne East (6-1, 2): The T-Birds rallied for a 28-17 victory over rival Cheyenne Central and now head across town to face Cheyenne South, which has lost 27 consecutive games.

3. Natrona County (6-1, 3): Can the Mustangs – 41-6 winners at Gillette last week – keep their winning streak alive when the Broncs come to town?

4. Cheyenne Central (4-3, 4): The Indians are still alive to host a playoff game if they can win at Gillette.

5. Thunder Basin (4-3, 5): The surging Bolts head to Kelly Walsh after a dominating 68-7 victory over South.

Class 3A

1. Cody (6-0, 1): The two-time defending state champs host Evanston after extending their winning streak to 22 games with a hard-fought 35-25 road victory against …

2. Star Valley (5-2, 2): The Braves look to get back on the winning track when they host an improving Green River squad.

3. Douglas (5-1, 3): After a 56-7 win at Riverton, the Bearcats host 1-5 Rawlins.

4. Buffalo (3-3, 5): The Bison, who routed Worland 49-7, will be looking for their first winning streak of the season when they host Riverton.

5. Powell (4-3, not ranked): The Panthers host Jackson after winning 35-20 at Evanston last week.

Dropped out: No. 4 Worland (3-3).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (6-0, 1): Coming off an impressive 53-20 win over Mountain View, the Bulldogs can clinch the West Conference top seed with a win at Kemmerer.

2. Tongue River (6-0, 2): The Eagles held on for a 13-6 victory at Burns heading into their Thunder Bowl showdown against Big Horn.

3. Lyman (5-2, 3): The two-time defending state champs – 58-25 winners over Thermopolis – head to Utah to face Rich County.

4. Big Horn (5-1, 4): The Rams tuned up for the Thunder Bowl with a 59-26 win at Newcastle.

5. Cokeville (5-1, 5): The Panthers rallied for a 26-12 win over Rich County, Utah, ahead of their game at Thermopolis.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (6-0, 1): The Hornets play at Lingle-Fort Laramie after rolling to a 57-12 home win over Saratoga.

2. Wind River (6-0, 2): After winning 64-14 at Greybull, the Cougars get ready for a Thursday night battle in Fremont County against …

3. Shoshoni (5-1, 3): The defending state champs pulled out a 28-24 win at Big Piney ahead of their big game at Wind River.

4. Southeast (5-1, 5): The Cyclones play at Saratoga after a last-minute touchdown lifted them to a dramatic 36-35 victory against …

5. Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-1, 4): The Doggers face another test this week when they host Pine Bluffs.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (6-0, 1): The defending state champs, who secured the top seed out of the South with a 78-26 rout of Encampment, host Farson.

2. Burlington (6-0, 2): The North champs overwhelmed Kaycee 78-20 ahead of this week’s game at Ten Sleep.

3. Dubois (5-1, 3): The Rams toppled the Natrona County sophomores and now head to Hanna to take on the winless Miners.

4. Encampment (5-1, 4): The Tigers have the week off after the loss to Snake River.

5. Kaycee (5-2, 5): The Buckaroos look to bounce back from the loss to Burlington when they host Hulett.