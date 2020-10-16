 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top-ranked Cheyenne East football shuts down Kelly Walsh
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL | CHEYENNE EAST 34, KELLY WALSH 9

Top-ranked Cheyenne East football shuts down Kelly Walsh

{{featured_button_text}}

Top-ranked Cheyenne East shut down the Kelly Walsh rushing attack and pulled away for a 34-9 victory Friday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The Thunderbirds (7-1) took a 7-0 lead on a 7-yard run by senior quarterback Graedyn Buell on their opening possession. East drove 80 yards in 10 plays, with Buell connecting with Jake Rayl for a 14-yard gain on a 3rd-and-11 play to keep the drive alive.

Kelly Walsh (3-5) answered with a solid drive of its own after Esaias Spillane returned the kickoff to the KW 42-yard line. Keeping the ball almost exclusively on the ground, the Trojans moved to the East 23 before the drive stalled. Sophomore Beckham Stowe kicked a 35-yard field goal to put the Trojans on the board.

Buell and running back Cade Pugh helped push the T-Birds to the KW 8 before a penalty and three consecutive incomplete passes gave the ball back to the Trojans. But Kelly Walsh went three-and-out and punted the ball back to East.

Buell capped a 66-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rayl and connected with Keegan Bartlett for a 7-yard score just before the half to make it 21-3.

The scoring run continued in the second half with Pugh scoring on a 1-yard run and Gavin Goff scoring on a 30-yard pass.

KW quarterback Trenton Walker had a 1-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

Kelly Walsh finishes the regular season at Gillette next week while East plays at Rock Springs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News