Top-ranked Cheyenne East football shuts down Kelly Walsh

Top-ranked Cheyenne East shut down the Kelly Walsh rushing attack and pulled away for a 34-9 victory Friday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Thunderbirds (7-1) took a 7-0 lead on a 7-yard run by senior quarterback Graedyn Buell on their opening possession. East drove 80 yards in 10 plays, with Buell connecting with Jake Rayl for a 14-yard gain on a 3rd-and-11 play to keep the drive alive.
Kelly Walsh (3-5) answered with a solid drive of its own after Esaias Spillane returned the kickoff to the KW 42-yard line. Keeping the ball almost exclusively on the ground, the Trojans moved to the East 23 before the drive stalled. Sophomore Beckham Stowe kicked a 35-yard field goal to put the Trojans on the board.
Buell and running back Cade Pugh helped push the T-Birds to the KW 8 before a penalty and three consecutive incomplete passes gave the ball back to the Trojans. But Kelly Walsh went three-and-out and punted the ball back to East.
Buell capped a 66-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rayl and connected with Keegan Bartlett for a 7-yard score just before the half to make it 21-3.
The scoring run continued in the second half with Pugh scoring on a 1-yard run and Gavin Goff scoring on a 30-yard pass.
KW quarterback Trenton Walker had a 1-yard TD run to cap the scoring.
Kelly Walsh finishes the regular season at Gillette next week while East plays at Rock Springs.
