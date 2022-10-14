Top-ranked Sheridan holds on for road win at Natrona County to secure No. 1 seed

The battle between longtime rivals Sheridan and Natrona County lived up to the hype.

Sheridan took an early lead, but the defending state champs had to hang on in the final minutes for a 28-22 victory over the Mustangs on Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. The Broncs (8-0) secured the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

"This was a big win for us," Sheridan junior Dane Steel said. "We talked about that all week in practice."

Trailing 21-6 at the half, Natrona County (6-2) took the kickoff and went 61 yards in 10 plays -- all on the ground -- with senior quarterback Wyatt Powell scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 21-12.

Sheridan fumbled on its next possession and NC once again used its ground game to drive down the field. Powell capped the 12-play, 41-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge on fourth down. Rogan Potter's extra point cut the Broncs' lead to 21-19.

Sheridan answered with Cael Gilbertson finding Steel for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the Broncs' lead to 28-19.

Natrona County then pushed to the Sheridan 3-yard line on its next possession, but the Mustangs settled for Potter's 20-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 28-22.

Colson Coon, who finished with 124 yards on 12 carries, fumbled while fighting for extra yardage and NC recovered at the Sheridan 49.

The Mustangs got to the Sheridan 31 on Powell's 21-yard pass to Christopher Tomlinson on fourth down. Beau Russell gained four yards on the next play, but three plays later the Broncs' Aiden O'Leary intercepted Powell's fourth-down pass attempt on the sideline to secure the victory.

"This was just a good old high school football game," NC head coach Steve Harshman. "And we're not done yet."

After Natrona County was penalized five yards for being offsides on the opening kickoff, the Mustangs' second attempt went out of bounds at the Sheridan 47-yard line.

The Broncs wasted little time taking advantage of the field position. Cael Gilbertson connected with a wide-open Mathew Ketner for a 25-yard gain and two plays later a 14-yard strike to Coon gave Sheridan a first down at the NC 11. Dane Steel scored on the next play and Coon booted the extra point to give Sheridan a 7-0 lead with 9:16 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Mustangs then put together a time-consuming, 80-yard drive, with Mason Weickum scoring on a 4-yard run. NC took 8 minutes off the clock on the 18-play drive and converted on all four of its third-down plays.

Rogan Potter's point-after attempt was off the mark, however, and NC trailed 7-6.

Ketner returned the ensuing kick to the Sheridan 41 and two plays later Coon was in the end zone. The senior running back took a direct snap and burst through a hole on the left side of the line for a 48-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead with just 30 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Gilbertson intercepted Powell on the next possession and returned it to the NC 34. After wide receiver Dominick Berrettini found Ketner for a 9-yard gain on a reverse pass, Coon scored from 10 yards out on fourth-and-1 to push the Broncs advantage to 21-6.

The Mustangs then drove to the Sheridan 34, but Powell was stopped one yard short of a first down. After the Broncs failed to get a first down, Natrona County got inside the red zone before deciding to line up for a field-goal attempt. Potter's 35-yard kick had plenty of distance but was wide right and Sheridan took its 21-6 lead into the locker room.

Natrona County hosts Thunder Basin to close the regular season next Friday while Sheridan finishes at home against Gillette.

Powell finished with 157 yards on 16 carries, Weickum added 106 yards on 24 carries and Russell had 61 yards on 14 attempts.