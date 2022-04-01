Travis Santistevan steps down as head football coach at Moorcroft

Santistevan was 9-23 in four years (2018-21) with the Wolves. Moorcroft finished 3-5 in each of Santistevan's first three seasons before going 0-8 this past year.

Moorcroft competed in the Class 2A East Conference in the 2018-19 seasons before dropping down to Class 1A/9-man the past two years due to lack of numbers. The Wolves are also scheduled to compete in 1A/9-man the next two years and will be ineligible to compete in the playoffs.