Troy Anderson becomes Riverton football coach while serving in Afghanistan

Born and raised on a Fremont County farm, Troy Anderson grew up during the glory days of Riverton football. As long as he’s there, he’s home.

Last week Anderson was named the new head football coach of the Riverton Wolverines. He wasn’t home to hear it. Instead, he’s been half-way around the world at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, serving his country.

“I never anticipated the availability of this role,” Anderson told the Star-Tribune in an email conversation, “in anything other than modern times being named the head coach from halfway around the globe would have been impossible.”

He previously served as an assistant coach to Pat Patterson during Riverton’s winless 2018 season. Coaches and players alike worked through summer and fall to put that year behind them, leading to the Wolverines’ playoff berth this past season and ending Riverton’s longest quarterfinal drought in a decade.

Maintaining that upward trajectory and leading the young football players at Riverton has brought Anderson continual excitement. He stated he hopes to move players around and encourage them not based entirely on physicality but rather on where that player’s personality fits.