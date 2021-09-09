Undefeated Kelly Walsh football faces tough test at No. 1 Rock Springs

The Kelly Walsh Trojans are in unfamiliar territory. After opening the season with a 70-14 shellacking of Cheyenne South and powering past Cheyenne Central 21-13 last week, Kelly Walsh heads to Rock Springs with a chance to start a season 3-0 for the first time in 15 years.

The top-ranked Tigers (2-0) don’t expect to make it easy. Rock Springs was impressive in victories over Gillette (56-8) and last week at previous No. 1 Thunder Basin (33-17).

“It’s going to take a team effort,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. “And we’re going to have to stop the run game because I know they’re going to try and pound us.”

The Trojans also have to find a way to contain Rock Springs’ Isaac Schoenfeld. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, who has already committed to the University of Wyoming, has rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 114 yards and two scores.

“They have the one stud who is an all-everything guy and is definitely one of the best players in the state,” Makelky said of Schoenfeld.

The Trojans have their own stud in running back Cam Burkett (6-2, 235). The senior caught two passes for 129 yards and two TDs in the win over South and then had 176 yards rushing and two TDs against Central.