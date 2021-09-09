Undefeated Kelly Walsh football faces tough test at No. 1 Rock Springs

The Kelly Walsh Trojans are in unfamiliar territory. After opening the season with a 70-14 shellacking of Cheyenne South and powering past Cheyenne Central 21-13 last week, Kelly Walsh heads to Rock Springs with a chance to start a season 3-0 for the first time in 15 years.
The top-ranked Tigers (2-0) don’t expect to make it easy. Rock Springs was impressive in victories over Gillette (56-8) and last week at previous No. 1 Thunder Basin (33-17).
“It’s going to take a team effort,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. “And we’re going to have to stop the run game because I know they’re going to try and pound us.”
The Trojans also have to find a way to contain Rock Springs’ Isaac Schoenfeld. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, who has already committed to the University of Wyoming, has rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 114 yards and two scores.
“They have the one stud who is an all-everything guy and is definitely one of the best players in the state,” Makelky said of Schoenfeld.
The Trojans have their own stud in running back Cam Burkett (6-2, 235). The senior caught two passes for 129 yards and two TDs in the win over South and then had 176 yards rushing and two TDs against Central.
Burkett did most of the heavy lifting on Kelly Walsh’s game-clinching touchdown drive against Central as he carried the ball seven times for 59 yards. But Burkett was injured on the final play of the drive -- a 13-yard pass on fourth down from Hunter Mogen to Devin Muir -- and was limited in practice this week.
“He’s good, but I don’t know if he’ll play,” Makelky admitted.
If not, Kelly Walsh will likely lean heavily on running back Jordan Jackson, who has rushed for a touchdown in each of the first two games. He’ll be running behind an offensive line – tackles Marty Foery and Asher Vail, guards Ayden Adsit and Carlos Enriquez and center Chris Pickering -- that Makelky says is the team’s “most improved unit, by far.”
The O-line will have its hands full against a Rock Springs defense that is allowing just 75 rushing yards per game. The Tigers lead Class 4A with 13 sacks and five interceptions.
On the other side of the ball, Schoenfeld isn’t the only Tiger the Kelly Walsh defense has to worry about. Quarterback Brock Bider is 19-of-25 for 381 yards and five TDs and wide receiver Andrew Skorcz has six catches for 185 yards and three scores and has also rushed for a TD. Offensively, 10 different Tigers have gained positive yards this season.
That balance is obviously a concern for the KW coaching staff.
“The big thing is their second through eleventh guys are all good, and they’re well-coached,” Makelky said. “They don’t have the three superstars; they have the one superstar and then a bunch of good, solid guys around him.”
