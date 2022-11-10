Undefeated Lovell takes on Big Horn for Class 2A state football championship

Lovell head coach Nicc Crosby and Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin found out a lot about their respective teams before the calendar turned to October.

Lovell, which lost to Lyman in last year’s Class 2A state championship game, opened the season with a 14-7 victory at Big Horn, defeated traditional power Cokeville 27-7 in Week 2 and then beat the two-time defending state champion Eagles 12-6 in Lyman.

“When you start out with that schedule you’re hoping to come out of there with a winning record,” Crosby admitted. “For us to be able to get those three wins right out of the gate was huge and kind of put us in the driver’s seat.”

The Bulldogs (10-0) stayed there. After the tough opening stretch they outscored their next seven opponents by an average of 33.8 points per game. They punched their ticket back to the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium with a 28-7 victory against Cokeville in the semifinals.

Big Horn (9-1) has won nine games in a row since its season-opening loss. The Rams powered through the East Conference before rallying for a 28-26 win over Mountain View in the quarterfinals and pitching a 7-0 shutout against Lyman in the semifinals.

McLaughlin believes the loss to Lovell was a turning point for his team.

“We didn’t start the year with what we wanted to do scheme-wise with this group,” he said, “but we’ve since adjusted and we’ve been playing some good football. We started the year with a difference defensive philosophy, but we’ve improved since we changed our scheme.”

In other words, both the Bulldogs and the Rams are playing their best football at the right time of year.

With senior quarterback Cooper Garber leading the way, Big Horn leads 2A in offense at 330.9 yards per game. The Rams have the No. 2 passing offense with Garber completing 118 of 219 passes for 1,848 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads the team with 757 rushing yards and 10 scores.

Garber’s primary target is senior Dylan Greenough-Groom, who has 36 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns.

“It’s going to take a team effort to slow down Big Horn,” Crosby said. “They’re very dynamic and they have an outstanding quarterback, a very good offensive line and all sorts of weapons. We have to make sure everybody is keying in on their responsibilities and we have to try and contain No. 8 (Garber). We have to limit his rushing yards in addition to what he can do through the air.”

Lovell counters with a defense that is allowing an average of just 51.5 passing yards per game. Big Horn, which threw for 129 yards against the Bulldogs in the opener, is the only team to throw for more than 100 yards against them this season. They also make life difficult in the trenches. Senior lineman Zane Collins leads the way with 10 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Offensively, Lovell is just behind Big Horn (330.8 ypg) using a more balanced attack. The Bulldogs are fourth in rushing (213.6 ypg) and fourth in passing (117.2 ypg).

Senior Ben Nichols has rushed for 1,015 yards with nine touchdowns and junior Jared Mangus has added 641 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Davin Crosby, who was thrust into the starting role last season, is 74-of 136 for 1,172 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“Last year Davin made some nice throws here and there, but he was more of a facilitator,” Crosby said. “This year we’ve been blessed with a lot of weapons and an offensive line that gelled a lot quicker than I thought they would. It’s been a luxury for us to have a more balanced offense this year after being almost entirely a running team last year.”

The strength of the Bulldogs is again on the line.

“They haven’t just been huge, they have been monsters,” McLaughlin said of the Lovell linemen. “They move well and they have that attitude that they want to come hit you. They’re going to block you in the dirt.

“We’ve played them the last three years and every time we’ve lost to them it was because they were able to run the ball almost at will on us, so we’ve got to stop the run. But they also have a capable passing game so we have to be disciplined.”

This is Big Horn’s first trip back to Laramie since a four-year run from 2016-19 in which they went 3-1 in championship games.

“We had a goal at the beginning of the year,” McLaughlin said. “We thought we could make it to Laramie if we did everything right and played the game the way it was supposed to be played. And now we have an opportunity to go down to Laramie and play for a state championship.

“But we don’t want to just go to Laramie, we want to win at Laramie.”