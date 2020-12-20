Unprecedented season brings a Super 25 team featuring some firsts

Under normal circumstances, the annual Star-Tribune Super 25 banquet, which honors the state’s outstanding football players, would have taken place the following Friday. Obviously, that didn’t happen. There was even concern there wouldn’t be a Super 25 team this season. But as someone who has either served as the point man or helped in selecting 14 of the previous 29 teams, I wasn’t about to let the Super 25 die on my watch.

There wasn’t a banquet so moms and dads (and grandmas and grandpas) didn’t get the opportunity to see their sons (or grandsons) stand in front of their peers and have their season accomplishments read by longtime Super 25 emcee Sally Ann Shurmur. Much like the 2020 season, though, the Super 25 made it to the finish line.

This year’s team features three returners from the 2019 team in Cheyenne East’s Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Johnson and Cokeville’s Nate Barnes. State championship teams placed nine players on the first team, led by 4A winner Cheyenne East with four.