Unprecedented season brings a Super 25 team featuring some firsts

The 2020 Wyoming prep football season was, in many ways, unprecedented. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of the Class 3A/4A state basketball tournaments in March and eventually the entire spring sports season put the fall sports seasons in jeopardy.
On July 28, however, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced that the upcoming football season, along with the five other fall sports, would go ahead as scheduled.
Surprisingly, or perhaps as a result of the diligence of players, coaches and school officials, the season that began on Aug. 28 came to a conclusion the weekend of Nov. 13-14 with five state championship games. Three games were canceled during the season because of COVID-19 concerns, but a total of 267 varsity games were played during the regular season, with another 35 games played in the postseason.
“I think it was a testament to the kids and their desire to have a season,” Cheyenne East head coach Chad Goff said. “They were diligent about wearing masks and doing whatever was asked of them during the season.”
That diligence culminated with the state championships. The University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium had served as the host site for state championship weekend since 2009, but because of state orders that prohibited large gatherings the championship games for all five classifications were held at host sites.
Under normal circumstances, the annual Star-Tribune Super 25 banquet, which honors the state’s outstanding football players, would have taken place the following Friday. Obviously, that didn’t happen. There was even concern there wouldn’t be a Super 25 team this season. But as someone who has either served as the point man or helped in selecting 14 of the previous 29 teams, I wasn’t about to let the Super 25 die on my watch.
There wasn’t a banquet so moms and dads (and grandmas and grandpas) didn’t get the opportunity to see their sons (or grandsons) stand in front of their peers and have their season accomplishments read by longtime Super 25 emcee Sally Ann Shurmur. Much like the 2020 season, though, the Super 25 made it to the finish line.
This year’s team features three returners from the 2019 team in Cheyenne East’s Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Johnson and Cokeville’s Nate Barnes. State championship teams placed nine players on the first team, led by 4A winner Cheyenne East with four.
There are also at least two firsts on the 2020 team. Buell, the Thunderbirds’ record-setting quarterback, was selected the Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row, marking the first time any player had won two Player of the Year honors. And Saratoga senior Noah Rimmer became the first player from the Panthers program to earn first-team honors.
Other award winners this year are Cody’s Nicolas Talich as the Defensive Player of the Year and Lyman’s Dale Anderson as Coach of the Year.
You can read all about this year’s team, as well as second- and third-team selections and check out the Super 25 teams from 1991-2019, in the Super 25 section in today’s Star-Tribune. Consider it our state-culminating moment for the 2020 prep football season.
