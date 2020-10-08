With three weeks remaining in the prep football season, playoff picture remains unclear

Class 3A

With each team in both the East and West conferences having played only two games, nothing has been decided yet. Still, Douglas in the East and Cody and Jackson in the West are all unbeaten in conference play and should be playing beyond Week 8.

At this point, the big storyline is that two-time defending state champion Star Valley, which is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the West, is in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2-8. The Braves’ playoff push begins Friday when they host top-ranked Cody.

Class 2A

No classification better illustrates the craziness of the 2020 season than this one.

It started in Week 1 and the roller coaster ride hasn’t stopped. Six different teams have occupied the top spot in the Star-Tribune Power Poll and there could be another change this weekend as No. 1 Mountain View (4-0 in the West) hosts former No. 1 Big Piney (3-1) in a big West Conference showdown.

“Every single game is like a playoff game,” Walk said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves, but we are in a good spot right now.”