Worland QB Kade Weber sharpening skills at Manning Passing Academy

Upcoming Worland senior Kade Weber is taking part in the Manning Passing Academy held on the Nicholls State campus in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Weber completed 143 of 204 (70.1 percent) passes for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions for the Warriors last season. The dual-threat QB also ran for 335 yards and a team-high 11 TDs in earning all-state honors.

Worland (4-5) finished fourth in the Class 3A East Conference and lost to eventual state champion Cody in the state quarterfinals.

The Manning Passing Academy is hosted by Archie Manning and his sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper.

