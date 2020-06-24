Wright's Dax Yeradi is named to National Football Foundation Team of Distinction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dax Yeradi, a recent graduate of Wright Junior/Senior High School, was recognized Tuesday for his work on the football field and in the classroom. Yeradi was one of 82 scholar-athletes nationwide named to the 2020 NFF Team of Distinction, which is selected by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.

Yeradi, who was nominated for the award by the Wyoming chapter of the NFF, graduated with a 3.96 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.

He was a three-time Class 1A/11-man all-state selection and was named to the Star-Tribune Super 25 team as a senior. He led the state in defensive points as a sophomore, junior and senior and finished with 16 career interceptions. As a senior, the quarterback/safety finished with nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

Yeradi, who also won a state championship in wrestling and a state pole vault title in track, was one of five nominees for this year’s Milward Simpson Award. The awards are given annually to the state’s top senior male and female student-athletes.

He will play football at Chadron State College.

Criteria to make the team include but are not limited to academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

