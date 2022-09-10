Wyatt Powell, Natrona County run over Cheyenne Central

Natrona County ran wild against Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Riske Field in Cheyenne, but the Mustangs needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to rally for the 14-10 victory.

The Mustangs (2-1) rushed for 370 yards on 62 carries, with senior quarterback Wyatt Powell carrying the ball 25 times for 232 yards. Powell scored the winning touchdown on a 6-yard run in the final quarter.

“We left a lot of scoring opportunities on the table,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “But this was a game with two similar teams and it was hard fought on both sides of the ball.”

Natrona County, which turned the ball over six times and gave up a safety in last week’s 33-7 home loss to Cheyenne East, had just one turnover against the Indians (1-2).

“I thought we had better field position than we did last week and only having one turnover helped,” Harshman said.

Senior Mason Weickum, who rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries, gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 6-yard run. Central tied the score before half on a 3-yard scoring run from senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett. The Indians took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on Brock Pederson’s 35-yard field goal.

Next up for the Mustangs is the annual Oil Bowl against crosstown rival Kelly Walsh. The Trojans defeated Cheyenne South 17-7 for their first victory of the season.

“We’ll be ready,” Harshman said. “We just have to continue to get better.”

In other 4A games Friday:

Colson Coon ran for three touchdowns and Cael Gilbertson had two scoring passes and a rushing TD to lead defending state champion Sheridan to a 55-6 win over Laramie.

Gillette scored two touchdowns in the final minutes to rally for a 31-28 victory against Rock Springs.

Dom Kaszas returned two punts for touchdowns and Cheyenne East survived a 52-42 shootout at Thunder Basin. Bolts junior quarterback Alonso Aguilar had five touchdown passes, including three to senior Kayden LaFramboise.