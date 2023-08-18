The 2023 high school football season kicks off on Aug. 25. For those of you without a calendar, that’s less than a week away.

And when Natrona County hosts Laramie in the Week 0 opener for both teams I’ll be sitting in the press box at Cheney Alumni Field, marking my 16th consecutive year of covering high school football in Wyoming. Throw in the two years (1998-99) during my previous stint at the Star-Tribune — and the 1994 season when I covered the Lander Tigers for the Wyoming State Journal — and I’ll have been covering high school football longer than probably all of the players I’ll be watching on the field this season have been alive.

Yikes! (If this was on social media I would insert the bulging-eyes emoji here.)

I thought about taking a trip down memory lane and recalling the best games I got to see across the state over the years, but that would take too much work.

Sorry, I can’t resist mentioning a few.

Riverton’s 33-27 victory against rival Lander in the 1994 Class 3A state championship game at Tonkin Stadium. (An all-time classic with out-of-this-world performances by Riverton’s Corte McGuffey and Lander’s Jeremy Zebroski.

)

Green River ending Douglas’s 30-game winning streak with a convincing 32-15 victory on Sept. 2, 2011 in the season opener for both teams.

Rawlins ending a 35-game losing streak — the second-longest in state history — with a 27-17 victory over Torrington on Sept. 28, 2012 at Outlaw Stadium.

Guernsey’s 6-0 home shutout of Kaycee in a 6-man game on Sept. 11, 2015. (The lowest-scoring game in 6-man state history also served as a turning point for Kaycee. The Buckaroos went on to win 30 games in a row and three consecutive state championships.)

The 2009 state championship games at War Memorial Stadium.

All five classifications played on the University of Wyoming’s home field that weekend for the first time. What stands out more than the games, though, is the sight of UW athletics director Tom Burman and then-Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird joining many other volunteers to clear snow off the field during the Class 4A title game.

***

Enough of the past, though, let’s look ahead to the upcoming season.

Sheridan (4A), Star Valley (3A), Big Horn (2A), Pine Bluffs (1A/9-man) and Snake River (1A/6-man) are back to defend their state championships, with Sheridan and Snake River both seeking a three-peat.

The Rattlers also enter the season with a state-best 21-game winning streak, followed by Sheridan (19), Pine Bluffs (11) and Big Horn (10).

On the flip side, Cheyenne South has lost 29 games in a row. The Bison’s last victory was a 36-35 win against Laramie on Oct. 11, 2019.

St, Stephens, which might not be able to field a team this season, hasn’t defeated a team outside of Fremont County since opening the 2016 season with victories over Rock River and Ten Sleep.

Other notable streaks:

Natrona County has qualified for the playoffs 31 years in a row ... that’s every year since 1992.

Cokeville is right behind with a 30-year playoff streak, followed by Big Horn (24) and Douglas (21).

Sheridan has qualified for the postseason and won at least one game in the playoffs every year since 2008.

Kaycee and Snake River have made the playoffs every year since the return of 6-man football in 2009.

Thunder Basin has never missed the playoffs since the program began in 2017.

Conversely, Wyoming Indian’s last, and only, playoff appearance was in 1996 and Moorcroft’s was in 2008.

St. Stephens, which didn’t have a program from 1966-2012, lost its only playoff game in 1961. However, the Eagles did bounce back the following year to go undefeated and win the Class B/11-man state championship.

On the sidelines (or in the booth)

Natrona County’s Steve Harshman is the current dean of Wyoming coaches as he enters his 33rd year leading the Mustangs. Harshman is currently No. 2 on the all-time wins list with a career record of 227-98. Cokeville’s Todd Dayton, who retired in 2021, is No. 1 all-time (345-72).

(Speaking of Dayton, do yourself a favor and check out former Star-Tribune prep sports editor and current Citrus College journalism professor Patrick Schmiedt’s excellent story on Dayton and longtime assistant and lifelong friend Keith Nate on wyofile.com.)

Other current coaches in the Top 20 for all-time wins are: Southeast’s Mark Bullington (tied for No. 6 at 165-71), Douglas’ Jay Rhoades (No. 17 at 130-41) and Cheyenne East’s Chad Goff (No. 20 at 121-66).

(All records courtesy of Patrick’s wyoming-football.com website.)

On the field

Forty-one players who earned all-state honors last season are expected to return. Class 4A state runner-up Cheyenne East leads the way with five: seniors Camden Hayes, Drew Jackson, Colby Olson, Kolbe Dierks and Nathan Mirich.

Other noteworthy numbers for returners (again, courtesy of wyoming-football.com):

Hayes threw for 2,867 yards, which is No. 6 all-time in 11-man history.

Thunder Basin senior Alonso Aguilar passed for 2,575 yards (No. 9).

In 9-man, Wind River senior Cooper Frederick rushed for 1,919 yards (No. 3), including a class-record 549 yards (on 61 carries) in a quarterfinal victory against Southeast on Oct. 28.

Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Louden Bremer had 482 receiving yards (No. 7 in 9-man).

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly set the 6-man single-season rushing record with 2,502 yards ... in 10 games.

For now, though, the most important number is six, which is the number of days until the 2023 high school football season kicks off.

I’ll see you in the press box.