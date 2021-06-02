Wyoming looks to avenge last year's loss to Nebraska in Six-Man Shootout on Friday

Wyoming's six-man football season comes to an end Friday when 18 players from the Cowboy State travel to Chadron, Nebraska, for the 10th annual Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Chadron State College's Don Beebe Stadium.
Farson head football coach Marvin "Trip" Applequist will coach a team that features seven players from the Class 1A/6-man state champion Pronghorns -- Triston Lamorie, Parker Clawson, Carson Jones, Colby Jones, Zander Reed, Trea Denny and Colin Malec.
Rounding out the Wyoming team are Hadley Abarr, Tozai May and Dale McBride from state runner-up Meeteetse; Nathan Largent, Rhys Stafford and Dylan Fauber from Kaycee; Encampment's Dalton Peterson; Burlington's Gideon George; Hulett's Joseph Kennah; Guernsey's Justin Malcom; and Hanna's Devon Grosstick.
Wyoming leads the all-time series 5-4, but Nebraska won last year's game 52-25.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.