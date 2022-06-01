Wyoming looks to snap two-game losing streak in annual 6-man football shootout

Snake River's Zander Risner and Meeteetse's Dace Bennett will be looking to help the Equality State end a two-game losing streak in the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout on Friday in Chadron, Nebraska.

Risner was a three-time all-state selection and helped lead the Rattlers to an undefeated season that culminated with a 64-25 victory against Encampment in the Class 1A/6-man state championship game. He finished his senior campaign with 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks and was named the classification's defensive player of the year.

Bennett led the Longhorns to the semifinals where their season ended with a 47-46 loss to Snake River. The two-time all-state selection was named the 6-man offensive player of the year after averaging nearly 350 all-purpose yards per game and scoring 22 touchdowns.

Both Risner and Bennett, along with Encampment's Koye Gilbert and Hulett's Bryce Ackerman will also play in the Shrine Bowl on June 12 in Casper.

Snake River will also be represented by Wyatt Adams and Jerick Martinez; with Meeteetse adding Kalvin Erickson, Jonathon Blessing and Mickle Ogden to the mix.

State runner-up Encampment has three players -- Gilbert, Caysen Barkhurst and Michael Anderson -- on the roster, with Cree Jones and Trevor Jones representing Farson and Tyler Kromark joining Hulett teammate Ackerman.

Rounding out the Wyoming roster are Burlington's Brac Walker, Dubois' Max Claar, Guernsey's Rawland Isabell and Midwest's Jacob Hutchings.

Jack Cobb, who stepped down at Snake River following the team's second undefeated championship run, will be the team's head coach, with Sam Weeldreyer (Snake River), Zack Scott (Hanna) and Zeb Hagler (Meeteetse) serving as his assistants.

Nebraska won last year's game 48-14 to tie the all-time series at five games apiece. Wyoming's last win came in a 52-50 thriller in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0