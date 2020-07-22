You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout is Thursday in Nebraska
PREP FOOTBALL

Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout is Thursday in Nebraska

HEM v Little Snake River

Snake River's Oscar Herrera tackles Hanna's Conor McGraw during the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/6-man Championship game on Nov. 16, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Football fans will finally get some live action Thursday when the Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout kicks off at Sioux County High School in Harrison, Nebraska.

Wyoming, which won last year's game 52-50 with a last-second touchdown, leads the all-time series 5-3.

Defending Class 1A/6-man state champion Snake River has five players -- Wyatt Duncan, Tony Enriquez, Karter Evans, Oscar Herrera and Taylor Otte -- scheduled to compete while twins Conor and Shane McGraw will represent state runner-up Hanna.

Other players on the Wyoming roster are Alex Delgado and Preston Elmore from Guernsey; Asa Eldridge from Meeteetse; Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler and Jhett Letellier from Hulett; Trenton Friday and Salem Ynostrosa from St. Stephens; and Menphis Smith from Saratoga.

Snake River's Jack Cobb will serve as the head coach, with Billy Brost (St. Stephens), Zach Scott (Hanna) and Sam Weeldreyer (Snake River) as assistant coaches.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

