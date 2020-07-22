Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout is Thursday in Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football fans will finally get some live action Thursday when the Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout kicks off at Sioux County High School in Harrison, Nebraska.

Wyoming, which won last year's game 52-50 with a last-second touchdown, leads the all-time series 5-3.

Defending Class 1A/6-man state champion Snake River has five players -- Wyatt Duncan, Tony Enriquez, Karter Evans, Oscar Herrera and Taylor Otte -- scheduled to compete while twins Conor and Shane McGraw will represent state runner-up Hanna.

Other players on the Wyoming roster are Alex Delgado and Preston Elmore from Guernsey; Asa Eldridge from Meeteetse; Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler and Jhett Letellier from Hulett; Trenton Friday and Salem Ynostrosa from St. Stephens; and Menphis Smith from Saratoga.

Snake River's Jack Cobb will serve as the head coach, with Billy Brost (St. Stephens), Zach Scott (Hanna) and Sam Weeldreyer (Snake River) as assistant coaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.