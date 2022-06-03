Wyoming pulls away late to beat Nebraska in annual Six-Man Shootout

Meeteetse's Dace Bennett accounted for five touchdowns and Wyoming outscored Nebraska 22-8 in the fourth quarter to win the annual Six-Man Shootout 68-44 on Friday in Chadron, Nebraska.

Bennett rushed for two TDs and threw for three more to help Wyoming snap a two-game losing streak in the series. Wyoming now leads the all-time series 6-5.

Snake River's Zander Risner got the visitors on the board first with a short touchdown run. After Nebraska tied the score later in the first quarter, Bennett gave Wyoming a 16-8 lead with a 41-yard run. Following another Nebraska score, Wyoming scored late in the half on a pass from Bennett to Koye Gilbert of Encampment. Gilbert added a pick-6 on the final play of the half to give Wyoming a 30-16 advantage at the break.

Nebraska twice got within two points in the third quarter, but Wyoming answered with a touchdown each time. Bennett added another TD run and then connected with Farson's Cree Jones for a 46-36 lead after three quarters.

Hulett's Bryce Ackerman tacked on two TD runs and Wyoming closed the scoring with a scoring pass from Bennett to Risner. Meeteetse's Mickle Ogden made 7 of 9 extra points.

Bennett, Risner, Gilbert and Ackerman are scheduled to play in the Shrine Bowl on June 11 in Casper.

