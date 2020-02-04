Wyoming representatives named for annual Six-Man Shootout

Team Wyoming released its roster and coaches lineup for the annual Six-Man Shootout late Monday. Not surprisingly, undefeated state champion Snake River will be the most well-represented team in the 2020 game.

Senior Rattlers Riggen Myers, Karter Evans, Wyatt Duncan, Taylor Otte, Tony Enriquez and Oscar Herrera will once again play for head coach Jack Cobb and assistant coach Sam Weeldreyer in the all-star game pitting Wyoming's best six-man players against the best graduating six-man players from Nebraska.

Twins Conor and Shane McGraw, as well as their teammate Brendon Reeves and coaches Zack Scott and Clif Jones, will represent state runner-up Hanna.

The trio of Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler and Jhett Letellier will represent Hulett. Guernsey was the only other school with multiple selections as Preston Elmore and Alex Delgado both received spots on the team.

Jarom Davidson of Burlington, Asa Eldredge of Meeteetse, Menphis Smith of Saratoga and Salem Ynostrosa of St. Stephens were also selected. St. Stephens head coach Billy Brost was chosen to help on the coaching staff.

Hulett's Logan Kromarek, Meeteetse's Kaden Redding and St. Stephens' Trenton Friday were named as alternates for the ninth incarnation of the all-star game, scheduled for June 6 in Chadron, Nebraska.

Wyoming dramatically won last year's game, 52-50, on a desperation touchdown pass for a second straight win in the series. The Cowboy State leads the all-time series 5-3.

