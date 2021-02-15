Wyoming roster announced for annual 6-man game versus Nebraska

Seven players from Class 1A/6-man state champion Farson were named to the roster for this year's Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout on Monday. This year's game, which is held annually between seniors from both states, is scheduled for June 4 at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.

Farson players selected to the team were Triston Lamorie, the 1A/6-man Offensive Player of the Year; Parker Clawson, the Defensive Player of the Year; Carson Jones; Colby Jones; Zander Reed; Trea Denny; and Colin Malec. Clawson is a two-time all-state selection, while Lamorie, Carson Jones, Colby Jones and Reed earned all-state honors this past season.

State runner-up Meeteetse will be represented by Hadley Abarr, Tazai May and Dale McBride. Also selected to the team were Kaycee's Nathan Largent, Rhys Stafford and Dylan Fauber; Encampment's Dalton Peterson; Burlington's Gideon George; Hulett's Joseph Kennah; Guernsey's Justin Malcom; and Hanna's Devon Grosstick.

Farson's Marvin "Trip" Applequist, the 1A/6-man Coach of the Year, will be the head coach for this year's game. He will be assisted by Farson assistant coach Scott Reed, Kaycee head coach Dave Largent and Meeteetse head coach Zeb Hagen.

Wyoming leads the all-time series 5-4, but will be trying to avenge a 52-25 loss to Nebraska last year.

