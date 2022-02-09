Wyoming roster for 2022 Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout is selected

Three players from Class 1A/6-man state champion Snake River, including three-time all-state selection Zander Risner, highlight this year's Wyoming roster for the 2022 Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout.

Risner, the 6-man defensive player of the year, will be joined by teammates Jerick Martinez and Wyatt Adams and 15 other small-school players from around the state in this year's game scheduled for June 3 at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.

State runner-up Encampment will also be represented by three players -- Michael Anderson, Caysen Barkhurst and two-time all-state selection Koye Gilbert.

Meeteetse had the most players named to the team with four. Offensive player of the year Dace Bennett will be joined by fellow Longhorns Kalvin Erickson, Mickle Ogden and Jonathon Blessing. Bennett and Erickson were both two-time all-state honorees.

Other two-time all-staters on the roster are Dubois' Max Claar and Farson's Cree Jones.

Snake River's Jack Cobb will be the team's head coach and he'll be assisted by Snake River assistant coach Sam Weeldreyer, Hanna head coach Zack Scott and Meeteetse head coach Zeb Hagen.

Nebraska won last year's game 48-14 to tie the all-time series at 5-5.

