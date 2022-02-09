 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL | WYOMING-NEBRASKA 6-MAN SHOOTOUT

Wyoming roster for 2022 Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout is selected

  Updated
Snake River celebration

Snake River head coach Jack Cobb and senior Jerick Martinez celebrate after the Rattlers defeated Encampment to win the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/6-man Football Championship on Nov. 12, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, Michael Smith

Three players from Class 1A/6-man state champion Snake River, including three-time all-state selection Zander Risner, highlight this year's Wyoming roster for the 2022 Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout.

Risner, the 6-man defensive player of the year, will be joined by teammates Jerick Martinez and Wyatt Adams and 15 other small-school players from around the state in this year's game scheduled for June 3 at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.

State runner-up Encampment will also be represented by three players -- Michael Anderson, Caysen Barkhurst and two-time all-state selection Koye Gilbert.

Meeteetse had the most players named to the team with four. Offensive player of the year Dace Bennett will be joined by fellow Longhorns Kalvin Erickson, Mickle Ogden and Jonathon Blessing. Bennett and Erickson were both two-time all-state honorees.

Other two-time all-staters on the roster are Dubois' Max Claar and Farson's Cree Jones.

Snake River's Jack Cobb will be the team's head coach and he'll be assisted by Snake River assistant coach Sam Weeldreyer, Hanna head coach Zack Scott and Meeteetse head coach Zeb Hagen.

Nebraska won last year's game 48-14 to tie the all-time series at 5-5.

Jack Nowlin

Inside

Wyoming roster for June 3 Shootout. Page B3

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

