BURLINGTON: Brac Walker; DUBOIS: Max Claar; ENCAMPMENT: Michael Anderson, Caysen Barkhurst, Koye Gilbert; FARSON: Cree Jones, Trevor Jones; GUERNSEY: Rawland Isabell; HULETT: Bryce Ackerman, Tyler Kromarek; MEETEETSE: Dace Bennett; Jonathon Blessing, Kalvin Erickson, Mickle Ogden; MIDWEST: Jacob Hutchings; SNAKE RIVER: Wyatt Adams, Jerrick Martinez, Zander Risner.
agate
Wyoming roster for 6-man Shootout
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rosters include 16 players who were Super 25 selections.
Wilcox, the Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year, signs with Chadron State College; Nelson, an all-state lineman, will play at Hastings College.
2022 Shrine Bowl rosters
David Thrash was approved as the new head football coach at Pinedale by the Sublette County School District No. 1 board on Thursday, according…