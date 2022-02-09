 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Wyoming roster for 6-man Shootout

WyoVarsity logo

BURLINGTON: Brac Walker; DUBOIS: Max Claar; ENCAMPMENT: Michael Anderson, Caysen Barkhurst, Koye Gilbert; FARSON: Cree Jones, Trevor Jones; GUERNSEY: Rawland Isabell; HULETT: Bryce Ackerman, Tyler Kromarek; MEETEETSE: Dace Bennett; Jonathon Blessing, Kalvin Erickson, Mickle Ogden; MIDWEST: Jacob Hutchings; SNAKE RIVER: Wyatt Adams, Jerrick Martinez, Zander Risner.

