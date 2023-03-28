The Wyoming roster was announced last week for this year's Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man All-Star Football Game. The game features the top six-man senior players from the two states.

This year's Wyoming roster features five players from state runner-up Burlington, four from undefeated state champion Snake River, three from state semifinalist Dubois and two from state semifinalist Encampment. In addition, there are two players from Farson and one each from Hulett and Hanna.

Snake River players selected to the team were Hadley Myers, Kannadis Peroulis, David Hernandez and Wade Corson; representing Burlington are Carson Jones, Noah McMakin, Seth Wardell, Cohen Schlenker and Pablo Mendez; for Dubois it's Ryan Wells, Clayton Rux and Kaden Chumley; Encampment has Briston Sifford and Ben Wagy; Farson's players are Matthew Smith and Simeon Stotts; with Hulett's Hunter Reilly and Hanna's Tom Wagner rounding out the team.

Snake River's Jack Cobb will serve as the head coach for this year's game, which is scheduled for June 2 in Chadron, Nebraska. Wyoming leads the all-time series 6-5 after winning last year's game 68-44.

Myers, Peroulis and Reilly were also selected to play in this year's Shrine Bowl on June 10 in Casper.