Wyoming Shrine Bowl rosters and alternates announced

Initial rosters and athletic training staffs for the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl were announced on Saturday morning in a release from the game's executive director, Frank Selby.
Three Casper seniors were chosen for the annual game -- Natrona County's Phoenix Wilson and Jonathan True, as well as Kelly Walsh's Kevin Anderson. Dante Wallace of Natrona County and Jevon Davis of Kelly Walsh were named on the game's alternate list.
A total of 17 state champions were named to the rosters with another seven listed as alternates. Class 4A champion Sheridan earned four selections (Garrett Coon, Ryan Sessions, Ethan Johnson and Toby Jacobs). Class 3A champion Star Valley garnered the most selections with four on the roster and four as alternates (Chase Merrell, Dean Shaw, RJ Cazier, Branden McDonald and alternates Hazen Erickson, James Erickson, Bryson Jenkins and Trent Clark). Five were selected from Class 2A champion Mountain View (Braeden Walk, Kimball Madsen, Hunter Gross, Briggin Bluemel and Breckin Barnes). Undefeated Class 1A/11-man champion Big Horn had three seniors (Nolan Rader, Will Pelissier, Cutler Bradshaw) chosen, and Class 1A/6-man champ Snake River saw its star Riggen Myers chosen to the team with Karter Evans and Wyatt Duncan named as alternates.
The North team, in addition to state champions from Big Horn and Sheridan, also consists of players from Thunder Basin (Mason Hamilton, Caleb Driskill, Blaine Allen and Tanner Richards); Cody (Hunter Hays, Jeff Williams, Duncan Radakovich and Keith Connor); Powell (Carson Olsen, Ryan Good, Matt Seckman); Buffalo (Rowan Ruby, Hunter Pope, Dawson Hatch); Worland (Devon Mercado and Luke Mortimer); Riverton (Zane Taylor, Caden Werbelow); Lander (Ty Massey); Jackson (Kevin Flores); Thermopolis (Dustin Harvey); Lovell (Coy Trainor); Gillette (Vijay Pitter); Wright (Dax Yeradi); and Meeteetse (Asa Eldredge). Alternates for the North team, in addition to the aforementioned Casper seniors, include: Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Hunter Harris of Lovell, Kyle Ostler of Big Horn, Dale Eliason of Gillette, Warren Carr of Thunder Basin, Jarron Mortimore of Thermopolis, Jhett Letellier of Hulett, John Fawson of Lander, Zeb Goodrich of Wright and Jaydon Caylor of Upton-Sundance.
The South team, along with the aforementioned champions from Snake River, Mountain View and Star Valley, will consist of seniors from Cheyenne East (Chance Aumiller, Ox Schroeder and Christian Anderton); Burns (Boe Clayson, Ben Banville and Kaden Lakin); Rock Springs (Randon Gresham, Justis Reese and Carson Tyler); Douglas (Edel Diaz-Jaime, AJ Yeaman and Cooper Gamble); Hanna (Connor McGraw and Shane McGraw); Green River (Payton Tucker and Thomas Harvey); Pine Bluffs (Kyle Thurin and Brian Steger); Rawlins (Kadin Forney and Connor Mendez); Big Piney (Teagan Elliott); Cokeville (Garrett King); Lyman (Hagen Lamoreaux); Cheyenne Central (Dawson Macleary); Lusk (Damien Molzahn); and Torrington (Corbin Harris). Alternates for the South team consist of Bryan Pluid and Aiden Montoya of Big Piney, Cody Pinkerton of Douglas, Janson Adair of Laramie, Chase Petty of Rock Springs and Kobey Preuit of Wheatland in addition to the aforementioned selections from state championship teams.
North head coach Aaron Papich of Powell announced his additional staff of student manager Alexa Bradshaw, student trainer Iyanna Garcia and athletic trainer Alan Hill of Powell. South head coach Brent Walk of Mountain View named his additional staff of student manager Jesus Sanchez, student trainer Dini Haberman and athletic trainer Paige Nolan of Riverton.
The 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Game will kick off on June 13 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field.
