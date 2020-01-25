Wyoming Shrine Bowl rosters and alternates announced

Initial rosters and athletic training staffs for the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl were announced on Saturday morning in a release from the game's executive director, Frank Selby.

Three Casper seniors were chosen for the annual game -- Natrona County's Phoenix Wilson and Jonathan True, as well as Kelly Walsh's Kevin Anderson. Dante Wallace of Natrona County and Jevon Davis of Kelly Walsh were named on the game's alternate list.

A total of 17 state champions were named to the rosters with another seven listed as alternates. Class 4A champion Sheridan earned four selections (Garrett Coon, Ryan Sessions, Ethan Johnson and Toby Jacobs). Class 3A champion Star Valley garnered the most selections with four on the roster and four as alternates (Chase Merrell, Dean Shaw, RJ Cazier, Branden McDonald and alternates Hazen Erickson, James Erickson, Bryson Jenkins and Trent Clark). Five were selected from Class 2A champion Mountain View (Braeden Walk, Kimball Madsen, Hunter Gross, Briggin Bluemel and Breckin Barnes). Undefeated Class 1A/11-man champion Big Horn had three seniors (Nolan Rader, Will Pelissier, Cutler Bradshaw) chosen, and Class 1A/6-man champ Snake River saw its star Riggen Myers chosen to the team with Karter Evans and Wyatt Duncan named as alternates.

