Freshmen, sophomores comprise half of inaugural state softball teams

The inaugural all-state softball teams for Wyoming were released Wednesday night and the majority of the first-team selections were underclassmen.

Gillette, which advanced through the consolation bracket to defeat Cheyenne Central twice on Saturday to win the state's initial championship, had two honorees in freshmen Avery Gray and Natalie Clonch.

Runner-up Cheyenne Central and East Conference regular-season champion Thunder Basin led the way with four players apiece on the 20-person first team. Representing Central were seniors Jayden Gashier and Alexis Naughton and juniors Taylor Gebhart and Brogan Allen, while the Bolts had three sophomores -- Lauren O'Loughlin, Caitline Kaul and Emma Kimberling -- and junior Jaci Piercy.

West Conference regular-season winner Kelly Walsh, which finished third at state, had sophomore Kynlee Griffith and junior Brooke Lijewski earn all-state honors. Griffith hit .593 for the season with four home runs and 33 RBI and went 7-1 on the mound with a 1.67 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Lijewski hit .552 and led the Trojans with 42 RBI.

Other freshmen selected were Natrona County's Ashlynn Attaway and Cheyenne East's Gracie Oswald. Other sophomore honorees were Cody's Violet Wollschlager and East's Trista Stehwien.

