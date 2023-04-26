The Casper Oilers took a 4-0 lead after five innings in their home opener at Lansing Field on Wednesday, but Gillette scored a combined seven runs in the sixth and seventh to pull out an 8-5 victory.

The loss wasted a solid outing from Casper starting pitcher Trig Berens, who allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight in five innings.

Eric Whitley was 3-for-5 with two triples and drove in three runs for the Oilers, who also got two runs batted in from Jack Nicholls on two sacrifice flies.

Riley Schilling was 4-for-5 with 3 RBI for Gillette.

The Oilers host the Paul Eastridge Early Bird Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.