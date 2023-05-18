If Kelly Walsh is going to win the state softball title the Trojans are going to have to do it the hard way.

Gillette erased a 4-3 deficit with a three-run fourth inning and shut down Kelly Walsh over the final five innings on its way to a 10-5 victory Thursday at the Wyoming State High School Softball Championships in Gillette.

The Camels scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Kelly Walsh battled back to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second on a double from Tavia Ossa and an RBI-groundout from Allie Scribner.

But Gillette tied the game in the top of the third on a solo home run from Lanae Kimbley. The Camels took the lead with three runs in the fourth and added two runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

Scribner led Kelly Walsh at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI while Ossa was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Kynlee Griffith (7-3) took the loss on the mound for the Trojans. She allowed 13 hits and 10 runs — eight earned — and one walk while striking out nine.

Avery Gray led the Camels at the plate and on the mound. The junior was 4-for-4 with four RBI and improved to 8-0 on the season. She allowed 12 hits and five earned runs in seven innings and struck out 11.

Kelly Walsh (15-3) will face Green River in the loser’s bracket Friday. Cheyenne East will take on Gillette after its 11-0 shutout of Green River.