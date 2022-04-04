 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls softball standings (through April 2)

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Girls softball

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

;Conf;;Ovrl

;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA

Thunder Basin;3-0;42-19;9-0;123-52

Gillette;3-0;40-6;6-3;81-48

Laramie;2-1;50-10;6-2;106-33

Chey. Central;2-2;41-40;6-4;95-81

Wheatland;1-3;22-49;3-7;55-105

Chey. East;0-2;16-30;3-4;57-63

Chey. South;0-3;3-69;1-5;34-91

West Conference

;Conf;;Ovrl

;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA

Kelly Walsh;2-0;24-11;5-2;68-52

People are also reading…

Natrona County;1-1;15-23;3-4;54-63

Rock Springs;1-1;20-23;3-5;53-67

Cody;0-0;0-0;2-3;44-23

Worland;0-0;0-0;0-5;5-92

Green River;0-2;13-16;2-6;44-82

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alcaraz becomes youngest Miami Open winner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News