Girls softball standings (through April 2)

Girls softball
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;Ovrl
;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA
Thunder Basin;3-0;42-19;9-0;123-52
Gillette;3-0;40-6;6-3;81-48
Laramie;2-1;50-10;6-2;106-33
Chey. Central;2-2;41-40;6-4;95-81
Wheatland;1-3;22-49;3-7;55-105
Chey. East;0-2;16-30;3-4;57-63
Chey. South;0-3;3-69;1-5;34-91
West Conference
;Conf;;Ovrl
;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA
Kelly Walsh;2-0;24-11;5-2;68-52
Natrona County;1-1;15-23;3-4;54-63
Rock Springs;1-1;20-23;3-5;53-67
Cody;0-0;0-0;2-3;44-23
Worland;0-0;0-0;0-5;5-92
Green River;0-2;13-16;2-6;44-82