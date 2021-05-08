 Skip to main content
Girls softball standings
agate

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

Conf Ovrl

W-L RS-RA W-L RS-RA

Thunder Basin 9-2 105-42 14-3 172-67

Gillette 8-3 92-45 14-4 140-82

Chey. East 7-3 102-46 9-6 134-86

Chey. Central 6-4 105-61 8-8 146-113

Laramie 4-5 45-53 4-5 45-53

Chey. South 1-8 23-108 1-8 23-108

Wheatland 0-10 19-136 0-14 36-197

West Conference

Conf Ovrl

W-L RS-RA W-L RS-RA

Kelly Walsh 9-0 136-22 10-1 152-32

Natrona 6-3 97-65 7-6 128-120

Cody 5-3 100-56 9-3 153-83

Rock Springs 6-5 98-89 6-6 109-101

Worland 1-6 39-94 1-7 40-103

Green River 0-10 30-175 0-10 30-175

