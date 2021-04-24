Girls softball standings

Girls softball
Through Saturday
Class 4A
East Conference
;Conf;;Ovrl
;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA
Thunder Basin;6-1;86-22;9-2;131-43
Gillette;5-1;52-26;7-2;65-45
Chey. Central;4-2;73-41;5-4;95-63
Chey. East;3-3;67-37;4-5;87-66
Laramie;1-3;21-41;1-3;21-41
Chey. South;0-4;3-62;0-4;3-62
Wheatland;0-5;11-84;0-6;11-103
West Conference
;Conf;;Ovrl
;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA
Kelly Walsh;5-0;85-14;6-0;94-15
Cody;3-0;50-11;4-0;59-12
Natrona;3-2;51-23;3-3;52-32
Rock Springs;5-4;80-76;5-4;80-76
Worland;1-2;19-32;1-3;20-41
Green River;0-9;27-157;0-9;27-157
