 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls softball standings
0 comments
agate

Girls softball standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KW v Rock Springs Softball

Kelly Walsh's Rachael Bradley moves to make a play on a ball hit by a Rock Springs batter during their game Friday at Crossroads Park in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Girls softball

Through Saturday

Class 4A

East Conference

;Conf;;Ovrl

;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA

Thunder Basin;6-1;86-22;9-2;131-43

Gillette;5-1;52-26;7-2;65-45

Chey. Central;4-2;73-41;5-4;95-63

Chey. East;3-3;67-37;4-5;87-66

Laramie;1-3;21-41;1-3;21-41

Chey. South;0-4;3-62;0-4;3-62

Wheatland;0-5;11-84;0-6;11-103

West Conference

;Conf;;Ovrl

;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA

Kelly Walsh;5-0;85-14;6-0;94-15

Cody;3-0;50-11;4-0;59-12

Natrona;3-2;51-23;3-3;52-32

Rock Springs;5-4;80-76;5-4;80-76

Worland;1-2;19-32;1-3;20-41

Green River;0-9;27-157;0-9;27-157

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News