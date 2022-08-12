Familiar faces, returning champs highlight upcoming prep golf season

The 2022 high school golf season got off to a solid start this week, with some familiar faces already finishing atop the leader board.

Riverton junior Parker Paxton, the two-time defending Class 3A state champion, won the Snake River Shootout, which took place Wednesday in Afton and Thursday in Jackson. Paxton carded a 66 Wednesday and a 71 Thursday for a two-day total of 137.

Defending 4A state champ Brock Owings of Sheridan opened his season by winning his hometown Sheridan Invite with a 70.

Two former state champs -- Sheridan's Samantha Spielman and Sundance's Sheridan Schubarth -- also started their season with victories. Spielman, the 2020 4A titlist, won the Sheridan Invite while Schubarth, the 2019 2A winner, won the Glenrock Invite.

Here's a closer look at last year's top finishers expected to be on the links in 2022.

Class 4A girls

Kelly Walsh senior Haily Kalus is back to defend her state title. Kalus finished second at the Sheridan Invite. The Trojans return two other all-staters in senior Carli Kalus and junior Maddie Griffin.

Spielman, who helped lead the Broncs to the team title, will be joined by Gabi Wright, Camryn Wagner and Shelbi Gardner.

Class 3A girls

Lovell junior Erika Cook, who won last year's title by 15 strokes, will be looking for a three-peat.

Wheatland, which won its first team title last year, returns three top-10 finishers in junior Lily Nichols and sophomores Bryley Waring and Macy Jones.

Class 2A girls

It will be Round 4 of the duel between Schubarth and two-time defending state champ Brooklyn Materi of Upton. Those two have finished with either gold or silver each of the past three years.

Materi and teammates Cierra Moore and Aveil Norman helped lead the Bobcats to their first team title.

Class 4A boys

Owings leads a field that includes seven of the top-10 finishers from last year's state meet.

Junior Hayes Millham from defending state champion Jackson is back after finishing three strokes back of Owings last year. Millham was third at the Snake River Shootout.

Other all-state golfers set to return are Kelly Walsh's Brodey Deacon, Sheridan's Alex Sanders, Thunder Basin's Bodie Williams and Gillette's Peyton Wassom. Star Valley's PJ Horsley placed fourth at the 3A state meet last season.

Class 3A boys

Paxton and Brodie Dale, who finished fifth at the state meet, helped lead the Wolverines to their first title since Riverton won four in a row (2013-16) in the 4A ranks.

Worland's Jackson Dunham; Lander's Sequeil Lozier; and Evanston's Sam Dolezal, who tied for sixth at last year's 4A meet, are looking to duplicate their all-state honors.

Class 2A boys

For the first time since 2017 there will be a new individual winner in the state's smallest classification. That's because Hardy Johnson of Thermopolis graduated after leading the Bobcats to four team titles.

Thermopolis could produce another individual gold medalist, though, with the return of senior Hadley Johnson, who was the runner-up last year and finished in the top seven as a freshman and sophomore.

Upton sophomore Logan Timberman returns after placing third at state and Kemmerer's Austin Christen is back to improved on his 10th-place finish.

This year's Wyoming State High School Golf Championships are scheduled for Sept. 16-17. The 4A meet is scheduled to be held in Rock Springs, the 3A meet in Buffalo and Wright will serve as the host for the 2A meet.