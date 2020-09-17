Favorites return to defend state golf titles this weekend across the state

For the first time since March, there will be a state-culminating event in the Equality State. Prep golfers get that honor when they tee it up at three courses this weekend in the Wyoming State High School Golf Championships.
Class 4A will be in Casper at the Three Crowns Golf Course. Lyman is the host of the 3A meet, but it will take place at the Purple Sage Golf Course in Evanston. And the 2A meet will be at Kemmerer’s Fossil Island Golf Course.
Each course will feature the best the state has to offer, with four gold medalists back to defend their 2019 state championships. Another, 2018 titlist Karsten Simmons from Worland, is also back for another shot at winning it all.
Although weather for state golf is always unpredictable, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in Casper both Friday and Saturday. The forecast is a little dicier for 3A and 2A, with Friday’s upper-70 temperatures dropping to the low 60s on Saturday with a 20 percent chance of rain. But there won’t be a kid on any of the three courses this weekend who hasn’t had to deal with the elements at some point in their golfing career, so weather shouldn’t be a factor.
Class 4A
The Kelly Walsh boys will be hard-pressed to win a fourth consecutive team title after graduating the majority of players off last year’s championship team. That leaves the door open for any number of teams to rise to the top. Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Jackson and Sheridan all have talent at the top and the depth to take home the trophy.
Likewise, there’s no clear-cut favorite for the individual medalist. Central’s Caden Cunningham has 4A’s best round (68) on the season, but Laramie’s Jackson McClaren has been solid and Evanston’s Braxton Lind, Natrona County’s Braden Barr and East’s Granston Webb finished in a three-way tie for fourth at last year’s state meet.
On the girls’ side, Thunder Basin’s Maria Farnum is back to defend her title and the Bolts are the favorites as team champs as they return all four top-10 state placers. NC’s Sophie Spivey, Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman and Jackson’s Jacqueline Neishabouri all figure to be in contention on Saturday.
Class 3A
The Worland boys are the team to beat, with JT Klinghagen, Landen Gilmore and Jackson Gilmore all seeking top-10 finishes along with Simmons. Riverton and Cody are expected to be the Warriors’ biggest challengers.
Even with Simmons and defending state champ Jaren Calkins of Lander on the course, the one to watch is Riverton’s Parker Paxton. The freshman phenom has won every tournament he has entered this year as he looks to continue the family legacy. Parker’s oldest brother, Easton Paxton, won four state titles for the Wolverines from 2013-16.
While the Riverton girls aren’t expected to defend their team title, senior Sierra Brubaker is a serious contender for top honors. Lovell’s Erika Cook and Adessa Lundberg should also be in the mix as they have the Bulldogs poised to win the program’s first team title. East Regional champ Wheatland also is expected to contend for the top spot.
Class 2A
Thermopolis senior Hardy Johnson is one of the state’s best golfers regardless of classification and is the overwhelming favorite to win for the third year in a row. The Bobcats also have won back-to-back team titles, although Kemmerer could be tough to beat on its home course.
Two sophomores — defending champ Sheridan Schubarth from Sundance and Upton’s Brooklyn Materi — figure to be in serious pursuit of individual gold while also hoping to push their teams to the top.
