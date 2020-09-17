Favorites return to defend state golf titles this weekend across the state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since March, there will be a state-culminating event in the Equality State. Prep golfers get that honor when they tee it up at three courses this weekend in the Wyoming State High School Golf Championships.

Class 4A will be in Casper at the Three Crowns Golf Course. Lyman is the host of the 3A meet, but it will take place at the Purple Sage Golf Course in Evanston. And the 2A meet will be at Kemmerer’s Fossil Island Golf Course.

Each course will feature the best the state has to offer, with four gold medalists back to defend their 2019 state championships. Another, 2018 titlist Karsten Simmons from Worland, is also back for another shot at winning it all.

Although weather for state golf is always unpredictable, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in Casper both Friday and Saturday. The forecast is a little dicier for 3A and 2A, with Friday’s upper-70 temperatures dropping to the low 60s on Saturday with a 20 percent chance of rain. But there won’t be a kid on any of the three courses this weekend who hasn’t had to deal with the elements at some point in their golfing career, so weather shouldn’t be a factor.

Class 4A