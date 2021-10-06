Kelly Walsh boys golf team surprised all but themselves with runner-up finish at state

Not wanting a repeat of last year’s disappointing finish, all three worked on improving different aspects of their games.

“Last year I would get frustrated easily,” Warren said, “but this year I was able to keep focused, stay in the game and worry about the next shot. All three of us went out and played a ton this summer and we really connected. We all got five to 10 strokes better.”

Added Oliver: “I got a lot more distance and a lot more accurate with my long clubs. Last year I would have a bad hole and it would stay with me throughout my whole round, but now I can come back from a bad hole.”

Deacon kept it simple. “My short game is what saves me,” he said.

The extra work paid immediate dividends.

“The first tournament at Gillette this year Brodey was leading with a 73, I shot a 78 and Noah had an 81,” Warren said. “Right then I was like, ‘We’re going to be good this year.’”