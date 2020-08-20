 Skip to main content
Prep golf results
Prep golf results

Thursday

Sheridan Invite

WHO’S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton.

Thursday-Friday

Douglas Invite

Day 1

Boys

Team: Cheyenne Central 338, Cheyenne East 338, Douglas 342, Cheyenne South 390, Torrington 394, Wheatland NS

Individual: Jayden Erickson, CC, 80; Eli Cole, CE, 80; Reese Starkey, Doui, 82; Justin Kleemeyer, Dou, 82; Alexander Miller, CC, 84.

Girls

Team: Cheyenne Central 277, Wheatland 293, Cheyenne South 299, Douglas 331, Cheyenne East NS, Torrington NS

Individual: Michelle Weatherly, CE, 90; Barrett Georges, CC, 92; Katie Cobb, CC, 92; Lily Nichols, Whe, 92; Emily Lucero, CC, 93.

Star Valley Invite

Day 1

Boys

Team: Jackson 315, Evanston 339, Star Valley 346, Kemmerer 349, Green River 379, Star Valley Gold 381, Pinedale 384, Lyman 400.

Individual: Mason Evans, Jac, 74; Braxton Lind, Eva, 78; Ridge King, Jac, 79; Blake Wood, Kem, 80; Adam Russell, Jac, 81; Ethan Holmes, Jac, 81; PJ Horsley, SV, 81.

Girls

Team: Jackson 244, Green River 266, Star Valley 289, Evanston 290, Pinedale 332, Lyman 339.

Individual: Isabell Salas, GR, 80; Jacqueline Neishabouri, Jac, 81; Marena Herr, Jac, 81; Vivian Herr, Jac, 82; Sara White, Jac, 86.

Worland Invite

WHO’S HERE: Worland, Cody, Thermopolis, Lovell, Powell.

Friday

Sheridan Invite

WHO’S HERE: Sheridan, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Buffalo.

Sundance Invite

WHO’S HERE: Sundance, Upton, Wright, Lusk, Moorcroft.

