Prep golf results

GOLF
Casper Invite
Tuesday at Paradise Valley
Girls
Team: Sheridan 492, Kelly Walsh 519, Natrona County 537
Individual: Sophie Spiva, NC, 152; Samantha Spielman, She, 154; Haily Kalus, KW, 168; Libby Gardner, She, 169; Izzy Laird, She, 169.
Boys
Team: Kelly Walsh 639, Sheridan 653, Natrona County 775
Individual: Tanner Warren, KW, 154; Noah Oliver, KW, 156; Garrett Spielman, She, 161; Brodey Deacon, KW, 162; Alex Sanders, She, 162.
