Prep golf results
agate

Prep golf results

  • Updated
WyoVarsity logo

GOLF

Casper Invite

Tuesday at Paradise Valley

Girls

Team: Sheridan 492, Kelly Walsh 519, Natrona County 537

Individual: Sophie Spiva, NC, 152; Samantha Spielman, She, 154; Haily Kalus, KW, 168; Libby Gardner, She, 169; Izzy Laird, She, 169.

Boys

Team: Kelly Walsh 639, Sheridan 653, Natrona County 775

Individual: Tanner Warren, KW, 154; Noah Oliver, KW, 156; Garrett Spielman, She, 161; Brodey Deacon, KW, 162; Alex Sanders, She, 162.

